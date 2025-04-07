BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of April 6

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

ASTRO OVERVIEW: If your love life has been kicking your butt thanks to all the Venus retrograding over the past month or so you'll be glad to know that this week there is relief. On the 12th Venus goes direct in Pisces joining Mercury who also goes direct in Pisces on the 7th. This will allow more room to get clarity on key partnerships, smooth out any lingering issues (hopefully) as well as maybe allow you to finally break off from sitautionships that seriously do not serve you. To give this energy a mega boost also on the 12th we have a Full Moon in Libra. This is a great double dose of romance and love, especially if you're single and looking for a partnership or if you're in a relationship but want to move it to the next level. A super simple love ritual would be to light a pink candle, turn on heart chakra meditations and write a love letter to your future spouse. If you're partnered then do this but write a letter to each other while crafting a love vision board of what you want the future of your relationship to hold. Alrighty, let's see what's in store for your sign this week…

CAPRICORN: If you're finding your finances or just your luck in general seems to be at a standstill – try not to stress – your angel team is moving somethings around for you in the ethers. Spend this time releasing negative thoughts and behaviour patterns and making a daily gratitude list before you get out of bed. RED FLAG: If you've been hosting a long term cough get it checked out by a holistic doctor ;also help you test your home for pollutants. SWEET SPOT: With Spring at our heels now is a great time for a bedroom makeover – whether you're single or coupled – go for bright jewel tones and dazzling whites to add spark to your playtime.

AQUARIUS: Staying flexible in mind and body is the key to your next stage of enlightenment spiritually and even financially. Expect a flurry of tiny miracles under the Full Moon this week. Lean away from emotional responses delivered via text and opt for in person calls instead. The Venus transits will throw some of you into more emotional chaos than you're interested in handling. RED FLAG: Embracing how other's wish to be identified is crucial to being seen as a leader at work… SWEET SPOT: Met someone new? The connection feels trustworthy but just take your time…

PISCES: If you've been feeling stagnant then plan some cool adventures for yourself and your loved ones. Maybe think about incorporating some outdoor events that include trust building exercises or even going to an Escape Room. This will give you a new POV about yourself and your loved ones. RED FLAG: Some rumbling may happen at work this week in terms of layoffs or delayed promotions. Stay on your A- game and enact a few other streams of income as soon as you can. SWEET SPOT: Remember small things can bring us big pleasure. Use all this dreamy Venus and Pisces energy to seek out pleasure and indulge yourself fully.

ARIES: Inner peace and purity of mind and heart wants to find its way to you this week. Usher it in by leaning into your "soft girl" era, taking your time and eating delicious healthy meals. Give heavy consideration to doing a digital detox on the day of the Full Moon (12th). RED FLAG: Love and abuse do not reside in the same space. See clearly what is being served and make moves to move onward. SWEET SPOT: Fresh white roses and scents of cinnamon (you can boil fresh cinnamon sticks and spray your home with the water) will dispel negative vibes at home and at work.

TAURUS: New doors are opening for you at this time whether you're conscious of it or not. These doors are paved with gold and the proper intentions and really are the harvest for seeds that you've been planting for a while now. Get ready for a lifetime of thriving! RED FLAG: Deadbeat family members can be leeches if you let them. Will you let them? SWEET SPOT: Wisdom shows up in a variety of ways – be mindful that the gems that you share are appreciated and understood by those you choose to share them with .

GEMINI: An opportunity for true and deep relaxation is headed to you this week. Stay open to invites that you would usually turn down – but don't. These new spaces allow you to meet the people who are gonna give you these opportunities to power up while chilling. RED FLAG: Be mindful of scammers posing as bill collectors or providing some sort of debt relief. SWEET SPOT: Setting your intentions or near a body of water will speed up any manifeestations you wish to happen at this time.

CANCER: Legal matters around a deceased loved one's estate may come up this week and it looks for some reason it all falls into your lap. Due your due diligence to get to the truth of the matter and to protect all invested parties while remaining fair and level headed. RED FLAG: A harsh truth about a well loved boss at work may come to light – try not to engage in office gossip. SWEET SPOT: While transformation can be rocky and require hard work it's always worth it in the end. #dotheworkfriend

LEO: In order to fulfill certain life goals it will take a group effort. Try to release some of your hyper independence and ego and call in others to assist you with your desires. RED FLAG: Do not overload your social calendar this week as your workload may double unexpectedly. SWEET SPOT:Sitting in silence this week with your Spirit team will provide a bevvy of helpful downloads. Spend some time in meditation or at your ancestor altar.

VIRGO: Strong leadership requires decisive and informed action. Get ready to lead this week both at home and at work. Stay clear and just move as sure footed as you can. Perfection isn't needed, just purity of heart. RED FLAG: Triple check all "fluff" spending this week as it may come back to bite you in the booty later this month. SWEET SPOT: How well do you forgive yourself for past transgression? Spend some time thinking about this, this week and working to forgive yourself.

LIBRA: Under the Full Moon in Libra focus on building financial and emotional freedom. This will be a great time to sit with your family and plan long term finances, trips etc as well as how to start building up passive income vehicles for yourselves now. RED FLAG: If the mood at your home "sucks" then bring in fresh green plants and mop your floors with ammonia to remove all negative energy. SWEET SPOT: Go and do something wildly different from your normal routine this week – I promise you'll be glad you did!

SCORPIO: The power to change is something that most people wish they possess and yet most Scorpios have this in abundance. However, too many of you at this time are choosing to be your own block. Spend time under the Full Moon contemplating all the ways that you self-sabotage your life and then work slowly to get to the core of why you do that. RED FLAG: Someone's potential is just that – their potential. Stick with what actions people are doing now and then evaluate their role in your life accordingly. SWEET SPOT: Taking up an unusual hobby (even if it's a bit expensive) will serve you well at the soul level at this time. It will also help you to get into a different social circle…

SAGITTARIUS: Before taking any major risks this season, practice sitting in solitude and contemplating all of your options. Make sure to have several back up plans and if it calls for a financial investment – spend your money super slowly. RED FLAG: Prepare for a long kept secret about a romantic partner to come to the surface this week. It's not all bad news as it does seem to be something that the two of you can work through. SWEET SPOT: A coveted invitation to a dinner party with special guests looks to be headed your way before the month's end. Get excited!

