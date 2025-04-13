Missy Elliott’s Transformer Takeover Of Coachella Raises The Bar In Show-Stopping Fashion

Source: Richard Pelham

Missy Elliott just proved, once again, that she is one of the best entertainers of her generation with her set during weekend one of Coachella.

The show-stopping performance included five costume changes for the iconic singer-songwriter and an electric set with a fittingly futuristic theme. Missy has long been at the forefront of the nexus between Afrofuturism, fashion and music, and there’s no sign of another artist coming close to her influence. Fans in the desert were treated to classic Missy hits as well as her keen eye for out-of-this-world set design. After headlining her first-ever —yes, that’s right—tour last year, it was only right that the “Sock It 2 Me” artist made it back to Coachella.

Missy Elliott Took Coachella To Another Level From The Moment She Hit The Stage

One of the most exciting highlights of the night was Missy coming out of a life-size transformer costume that, at first, appeared to be a car sitting on the stage. The moment ended with the historic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee rising from the piece and hopping into the first song of her performance. What a way to open a show!

Always innovative, iconic and inspirational, many festival goers remarked that Missy’s performance was the best of the first weekend of Coachella. She will return to the desert for the second weekend and perform on April 18. There have also been whispers of Missy hitting the road again after the success of her joint “Out of This World” tour with Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland last year.

Whatever she chooses to do next, music will be better for it as she’s continued to be the bar for authenticity, originality, and true creativity. With over 30 entries to the Billboard Hot 100 chart as an artist and close to 400 hit songs as a songwriter and producer, music could use some of that Missy magic right now.