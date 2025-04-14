Chris Brown & Karrueche Reunite At Coachella 8 Years After Her Restraining Order, Fans Freak Out With ‘Block Spinning’ Speculation

Coachella’s opening weekend brought more than just music—it also sparked an unexpected reunion. Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown were spotted sharing a brief, seemingly friendly exchange more than a decade after their relationship ended causing fans to urge Karrueche to “spin the block” on the singer she once accused of physical abuse. SIGH.

In a video captured by The Shade Room on April 13, the former couple were seen chatting and laughing for a split second in what appeared to be a VIP section on day two of Coachella (April 12). At one point, Tran—who was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017—smiled as the R&B singer said something with a smirk. While it’s unclear exactly what was said, the moment gave the impression that the former flames had grown past their highly publicized relationship drama.

Karrueche Tran Was Granted A Five-Year Restraining Order Against Brown In 2017

To rewind, Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017, after she testified in court that he became aggressive when she refused to return the diamond rings he had gifted her, according to People. Brown allegedly threatened violence against her, prompting the Claws star to take legal action.

In court, Tran alleged that she received a threatening text from the singer that read:

“I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” and another message that allegedly read, “B— I will beat the s— out of you…I promise you I will make your life hell.”

In a separate filing, she also claimed that Brown had threatened to kill her over text message and that he violently “punched” her in the “stomach twice,” pushing her down the stairs.

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say. Reactions ranged from fans expressing joy over what seemed like a sign of healing, to others questioning the optics of the encounter given the serious nature of their past. Some netizens took the viral moment as a hopeful sign, calling for Brown and Tran to rekindle their romance.

“After a five-year restraining order? I wouldn’t even sneeze in a woman’s direction. But I’d wish her well,” wrote one user. “It’s good to see grown adults move past things. Enjoying the moment,” another user penned. “She wants that old thang back,” another user theorized over Tran’s beaming smile during her exchange with the singer.

Brown 35, and Tran, 36 were together from 2011 to 2014.

What do you think about Brown and Tran’s recent exchange? Tell us in the comments section.