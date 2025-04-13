Revolve Fest Fine Teyana Taylor Sports Suspicious ‘A’ Chain, Fans Speculate She’s Shouting Out Her Boo Aaron Pierre

Teyana Taylor put the “abs” in “absolutely stunning” for the Revolve Festival at Coachella and fans think THIS sexy accessory is a subtle shoutout to her new boo, Aaron Pierre.

Source: Lexie Moreland

At weekend one of Coachella, Teyana Taylor’s designer desert look seemingly showed off her Aaron Pierre pride rock romance and we’re here for it! When this multitalented multihyphenate is seen on the scene, fans can always expect fierce fashion and the body bawwwwwdying. Once again, Teyana didn’t disappoint as a beauty in all black for the exclusive Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event.

She reportedly rocked “a Jean Paul Gaultier 3D spiral maxi dress tailored into a two piece set” to show off her super snatched waist. With a matching Miu Miu cowboy hat, the look was a perfect blend of giddyup glam for the exclusive event. Teyana’s accessories included a silver waist chain. Eagle-eye investigators clocked that it appeared to have an “A” initial for Aaron. Now, it also stands for AWW!

Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre’s Heart-Eye Hysteria

The A Thousand and One star didn’t have the heartthrob on her arm at the event. However, it looks like the Mufasa morsel was on her mind and her hip. They first sparked romance rumors attending the ABFF Honors together in January. Teyana and Aaron made it official last month when they popped out at the Academy Awards.

The couple kept things quiet after that, but fans suspect that “A” chain is a sign things are going strong. Since then, the baddie has been booked promoting her upcoming film with Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another, and busy putting her messy divorce to rest. The ink dried on her split from Iman Shumpert a year ago, but she accused him of recently leaking settlement details around the same time she moved on with Aaron.

Teyana Taylor & Cardi B Were Living Their Best Lives At The Revolve Festival

The “Gonna Love Me” singer confirmed on Instagram that the dessert did her good this weekend! She slayed every single solo photo and linked up with fellow Coachella cuties Karrueche Tran, Christina Milian, and Becky G.

Headliner Cardi B cut tf up onstage with collossal cake-clapping and a curve-hugging lilac bodysuit that showed off her itty bitty waist.

,

The Revolve Festival lineup also featured epic performances by Lil Wayne, Tyga, and Uncle Waffles.

The star-studed event also brought out Jordan Chiles. Normani, Ryan Destiny, Victor Cruz, Dwyane Wade, and more!

What do you think of Teyana Taylor’s Revolve Festival look? Are you here for the trend of repping your boo thang on a waist chain?