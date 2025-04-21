It’s A #RHOP Wrap: Mia Thornton Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Amid A Move To Atlanta, Ashley Darby Weighs In [Exclusive]

Mia Thornton has officially exited The Real Housewives of Potomac. She shared the news herself, describing her time on the show as an “unforgettable journey” and revealing that she has relocated to Atlanta. Her former #RHOP castmate, Ashley Darby, is now speaking out, telling BOSSIP that she wishes Mia nothing but the best, although it’s “unfortunate” that she’s leaving this way.

Source: Bravo

After teasing an announcement via photos of her holding the MiAmor Times newspaper, Mia, who joined the cast in Season 6, confirmed her departure.

“With every new season comes a new beginning, and I have some news to share,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 21. “My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.

She continued,

The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories. I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story. To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”

She also teased that some “big things are on the horizon and sent a special message to the southern city she now calls home.

“This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming. I don’t just make headlines—I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded. #LegacyInTheMaking”

Mia has received an outpouring of well wishes following her announcement, including a note from Andy Cohen, who commented, “Bravo to you.” Many fans have also suggested that she should join The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Ashley Darby Talks Mia’s #RHOP Departure

On Monday, Ashley Darby weighed in on Mia’s departure during an exclusive interview with BOSSIP.

Source: Clifton Prescod

The housewife seemed far from shocked by the news, but ultimately wished Mia well.

“I mean, I wish her well,” said Ashley to BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “It’s unfortunate that this is how she’s leaving it, but, you know, still love ya!”

Mia Previously Expressed A Desire To Join #RHOA

Mia was last seen on Bravo, leaving the Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion after Gizelle Bryant called her a “terrible mother.” Later, during an interview with her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Incognito, of “Posted On The Corner,” Mia said she left to be the “bigger woman,” and openly expressed a desire to star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “The girls came in hot, slaying the aesthetics! The way they showed ATL, the way they showed up—looking like real friends—I want to be part of a real friend crew!”

“They’re bossy, they’re mothers, they’re business owners. There’s no cattiness, no jealousy—just real girlfriend shade, which I can handle.”

What do YOU think about Mia Thornton leaving #RHOP? Could YOU see her on #RHOA?