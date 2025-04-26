From Cole To Caleb: Carl Anthony Payne II Talks Bringing Laughs & Love Lessons To ‘Games Women Play’ [Exclusive]

Carl Anthony Payne II has conquered it all—from classic comedies like Martin to kid-friendly favorites like Nickelodeon’s Young Dylan, and now, he’s circling back to where it all began: the theater. Starring in and directing Games Women Play, with an Atlanta tour stop tonight and a return engagement May 16 and 17, Payne brings his signature wit, wisdom, and whip-smart storytelling to center stage, diving headfirst into the chaotic, comical world of love and relationships.

In the play, Payne plays Caleb, a man who looks like he’s winning at life, but whose priorities are completely out of whack.

He continues,

“And I think that’s because sometimes we don’t prioritize. We don’t put our priorities in the right place. And I mean that on all ends, women, too. I think sometimes we forget to prioritize correctly.”

The temptation to live for the image instead of being authentic is central to Caleb’s journey.

“Sometimes we live up to an image as opposed to just being ourselves,” says Payne.” And that’s where the problems come in.”

Alongside Payne is a stacked cast that includes Jill Marie Jones, Brian J. White, Chico Bean, Claudia Jordan, Flex Alexander, and Demetria McKinney. Payne, who is starring in and directing the play alongside playwright Je’Caryous Johnson, says the group is a winning combination.

“Man, I got the dream team. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast,” Payne tells BOSSIP. “Having a hand in choosing and picking the ones to play specific roles, I know I made the right choices. Everybody has surpassed my level of expectations.”

Even with all that talent, Payne admits there were some nerves about chemistry.

“I’m glad that everybody gels and came together, because you know how it is when you are working with different people from different walks of life. You never know what you can get,” he says. “You can get egos, you can get all kinds of everything. But everybody checked everything negative at the door.”

Working with theater powerhouse Je’Caryous Johnson, who’s also touring his Jason’s Lyric stage play featuring K. Michelle, was also a major draw. Payne says what sold him was the freshness and relatability of the story.

“It was an original piece, and I liked the subject. I liked what it was about, and it’s a comedy, which is something I think I know a little bit about,” the Cole from Martin actor says with a laugh. “But it was about something that’s universal to us all, which is relationships.”

Games Women Play doesn’t just go for easy laughs, Payne says, it delivers real emotional depth too.

“Being able to look at all the different aspects of a relationship, from love to pain, to hurt, to figuring it out through a comedic lens, but also be able to take you on a rollercoaster ride and give you the drama and the catharsis—I think all of that, that’s what drew me to it.”

Directing the production also allowed Payne to blend his theater beginnings with his TV directing experience.

“Theater is my roots. So it was basically just like a coming home of sorts, right? Going back to my roots, having directed episodes of Young Dylan, the show that I’m on Nickelodeon, which we’re in our fifth season now, as well as episodes of House of Payne, and all these different television shows and films. So I’m really loving being able to play in that arena and to bridge the two together, it’s like the best of both worlds.”

While Games Women Play is full of laugh-out-loud moments, Payne hopes audiences leave with something more lasting.

“It might get you to refocus your lens. If you’re in a good space, that’s one thing. But it gives you a different take or a different look on how to approach love and relationships in all aspects,” he says. “Because at the end of the day, if everybody just woke up and said, ‘How can I make this person’s day better?’ If you’re already in a relationship, ‘How can I make this person’s day better? What can I do today to make this person’s life better?'”

He adds,

“If everybody was being real and on the same page, I think things would be a lot different.”

And it’s not just women, Payne calls out the men, too. “

If you start a relationship buying somebody something and showering them with gifts every five seconds, don’t be surprised later when that’s all she wants,” he warns. “Don’t turn around and be like, ‘Oh, you’re a gold digger.'”

Outside of Games Women Play, Payne is staying busy with a long list of projects.

“I have Young Dylan and I’m touring the country, preparing for my one-man stand-up special,” he says. “I have several film projects that are going to be taking place over the next year in a partnership deal.”

Despite the hustle, Payne remains grounded and continues to grind while remaining humble and hungry.

“I’m not pulling my head up yet. I’m in the mud right now. I’ll peek my head out when it’s time,” he tells BOSSIP with a laugh. “Ain’t nothing easy about it. Nothing worth having ever came easy.”

“I’m just in a space of openness and willing to learn.”

To check out Games Women Play in your city, click HERE.