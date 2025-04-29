Commander In Chutzpah: White House Implies Trump Gets Credit For Shedeur Sanders Draft—’The Facts Speak For Themselves’

It took three days and five rounds at the 2025 NLF draft, but Shedeur Sanders has finally been recruited onto a pro-football team, and the Cleveland Browns are lucky to have him. In a surprising, yet not that shocking twist, the most audacious administration in recent history believes that President Donald Trump deserves some credit for making it happen.

Source: Dustin Bradford

OK, so White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t come right out and say Deion Sanders‘ son owes Trump a thank you and a cookout invite just because the president posted some pandering-a** message about Shedeur getting snubbed by “stupid” NFL franchise owners. However, when asked if Trump deserved some credit by Fox News host Peter Doocy, she implied that “the facts” show he does.

For those who missed it, last Friday, Trump became the kagillionth person on the internet to express outrage over Sanders going undrafted after the first round of NFL draft picks.

Trump’s Truth Social post didn’t indicate that he knew anything about football (I really didn’t need the “about football” part of the sentence), but it did serve as Trump’s transparent effort to appear relatable to the common man. And by mentioning the Sanders gene pool, Trump also managed to make his otherwise feckless post sound like an auction block advertisement.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump wrote. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

(Side note: I don’t know why Trump put the word “picked” in quotes, unless he thinks it’s a rarely-used “old-fashioned term” like the word “groceries.”)

So, a host for Fox News—the network that keeps its lights on by making sure its contributors keep their heads screwed into Trump’s rust-orange hind parts—asks Leavitt if Trump made Sanders’ draft happen, and instead of laughing off the notion and dismissing it as the absolute absurdity it is, she opted to entertain the idea in the most passive-aggressive way possible.

“All I will say is the president put out a statement and a few rounds later, he was drafted,” Leavitt said. “So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one.”

Leavitt isn’t even conflating correlation with causation here, because there is no correlation. Sanders wasn’t drafted until a full day and multiple rounds after Trump’s, “Hey, look at me being the president you can have a beer with”-a** post. And, if we’re being real, he probably only posted it for political brownie points because he currently holds the lowest 100-day mark approval rating of any president since Dwight Eisenhower. (That’s damn near seven decades ago, bruh.)

Anyway, congrats and best of luck to Shedeur Sanders. We can’t wait to see you on the NFL field. (Trump feels this way, too, but he might be thinking about a different field.)