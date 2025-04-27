Finally! Shedeur Sanders Celebrates Joining Cleveland Browns As 5th Round Draft Pick Debate Leaves Social Media In Shambles

After three days and five rounds, Shedeur Sanders can finally celebrate his professional career starting with the Cleveland Browns, but fans are still fighting about who really fumbled in this year’s NFL draft.

Source: Dustin Bradford

Shedeur Sanders was a favorite to follow in the footsteps of his iconic father, Deion Sanders, but ended his 2025 NFL draft party in shock. All eyes were on the second-generation star as he watched more than 100 other players already start to live his NFL dreams. Despite critics claiming Shedeur tanked his prospects with “cockiness,” he humbly kept his head and hopes up until the Browns eventually came calling.

When the wait never ended on Thursday at his lavish draft party, which featured an iced-out display of jewelry anticipating good news, he looked at the bright side. The anticipation and disappointment became more motivation.

“All this is of course fuel to the fire and under no circumstance we all know this shouldn’t have happened, but we understand we on to bigger and better things,” he said about the first round.

Going into the third day of the draft, Shedeur gave thanks on X, formerly Twitter, that he still had his name in the game.

“Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY,” he wrote on Saturday morning.

A few agonizing hours later, the phone finally rang. To which, Shadeur responded, “Thank you GOD.”

All that waiting didn’t stop the new rookie and his family from celebrating when the big moment finally came.

As the Sanders family continues celebrating, football fans are still debating.

Check out how Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft left social media in shambles after the flip!