Must Be The Money: Shedeur Sanders Ranks No. 1 On ‘On3’s’ NIL 100 List Earning $5.1M From Name, Image, & Likeness

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders made great use of the NCAA Name, Image, and Likeness management ranking no. 1 on On3’s NIL Top 10 list.

When the NCAA suggested allowing college players to get paid off their name sports fans thought the world would collapse. Instead, we’ve seen a level playing field with the options that are possible with the NCAA name, image, and likeness rules.

Occasionally, we have circumstances where someone gets overpromised and under-delivered but many are making millions in college.

According to On3, when you integrate the new rules, skills, and a storied last name in sports you effortlessly take the top spot. Shedeur Sanders ranks no. 1 on the list with a sizable hole between him and the subsequent football player on the list.

LSU’s Livvy Dunne arrives in second place with $4 million while Travis Hunter comes in third with $3.1. One significant shake-up to this year’s list is from Bronny James Jr. deciding to take his talents to the NBA. Back-up QB for Texas and football royalty Arch Manning ranks fourth with $3.1 million.

Also, next year when Arch is starting he’ll likely be at the top of the list. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe comes in at the sixth spot with $2.2 million while Georgia QB Carson Beck ranks ninth with $1.9 million.

You can view the complete On3 NIL 100 with revenue, followers and more exciting stats at the link below.