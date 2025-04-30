Justice For LJ: Family Files Lawsuit Alleging Florida Teacher Bullied Boy Who Died By Suicide

Trigger warning: discussions of death by suicide

On April 27, 2023, 11-year-old Louis Johnson III died by suicide in Ocala, Florida. On Monday, nearly two years after Louis’ tragic death, his parents filed a $75,000 wrongful death lawsuit against the Marion County School Board, alleging that their son took his own life because he was bullied at school, mostly by his fifth-grade teacher.

Source: franckreporter

According to People, Tyka Johnson and Louis Johnson Jr., Louis’ parents, have accused now-former Legacy Elementary School teacher Donna White, not just of bullying Louis, known to his loved ones as “LJ”, but also of encouraging his classmates to join in on the bullying.

The lawsuit claims White “constantly, consistently and relentlessly publicly humiliated minor child [LJ] in front of his peers, calling him ‘stupid’ and ridiculing him in front of his classmates on several occasions over the span of months,” and that she would “recruit other students to ridicule” LJ and urge them to agree that he was “stupid.”

“I don’t know why you’re talking because you don’t even know anything,” White said to LJ, according to the lawsuit. “You don’t know nothing in this class. Isn’t that right, kids?”

The filing states that Louis’ parents reported White’s alleged behavior to the school board, but no action was taken against White to prevent her from continuing to do harm to Louis, who suffered severe anxiety and depression as a result.

Source: GoFundMe

If even half of what has been alleged is true, this is a shocking story of pure evil and cruelty. The only part of the story that wouldn’t be shocking is the part about other students who accused White of being egregiously abusive.

From People:

After LJ’s death, his parents passed out “Suicide Prevention” flyers at his school. The flyers included the allegations against White. Additionally, a June 2023 investigation into White’s behavior was conducted, in which over 24 students—12 of whom were White’s students—alleged that White would sometimes make students cry and comment on students’ grades in the classroom, per WCJB. Due to the investigation’s findings, her contract was not renewed.

Certain people in this world simply should not ever have a Black child—or any child—placed in their care.

LJ’s family created a GoFundMe to help raise money for his medical and funeral expenses amid his family suing for $75,000 in damages.

“He loved the beach, catching crabs, making TikTok recipes and was a huge advocate for the homeless,” the description reads. “He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend. For those of you who knew him, you were the lucky ones. He would light up any room with his infectious smile.”

Our hearts go out to LJ and his family, whom we hope receive the justice and healing they deserve. This should never happen to anyone.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit 988Lifeline.org for support.