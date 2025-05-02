Michael B. Jordan's SmokeStack Twins Stir Up Social Media Sinnin'
For The ‘Sinners’: Michael B. Jordan Is SmokeStack Simmerin’ Panny Drawls Aplenty From Montana To Mississippi
“Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners,” said Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures.In what will be remembered as an iconic marketing move, Coogler sold moviegoers on watching the IMAX-filmed opus in its intended 70mm format resulting in seas of people flocking to very specific theaters across the country. Speaking directly to fans in a now-viral video, the nerdy auteur breaks down his creative choice enhanced by the 70mm format.
“Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm IMAX.”
“This is the first time ever a film has been released combining these two aspect ratios,” he reveals in the video. “It was a complicated process to shoot, but we had a lot of fun.”
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious