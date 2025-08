For The ‘Sinners’: Michael B. Jordan Is SmokeStack Simmerin’ Panny Drawls Aplenty From Montana To Mississippi

“Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners ,” said Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures. “Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm IMAX.”

“This is the first time ever a film has been released combining these two aspect ratios,” he reveals in the video. “It was a complicated process to shoot, but we had a lot of fun.”

It’s Ryan Coogler ‘s world, we’re just livin’ in it–no, seriously–everybody’s talking about Sinners which continues to ascend into a lane all its own as one of the buzziest blockbusters in decades. With unprecedented momentum, Warner Bros. Pictures announced the re-release of the film in nine select IMAX 70mm theaters from Thursday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 21 across North America.In what will be remembered as an iconic marketing move, Coogler sold moviegoers on watching the IMAX-filmed opus in its intended 70mm format resulting in seas of people flocking to very specific theaters across the country.Speaking directly to fans in a now-viral video, the nerdy auteur breaks down his creative choice enhanced by the 70mm format.