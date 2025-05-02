Entertainment

For The ‘Sinners’: Michael B. Jordan Is SmokeStack Simmerin’ Panny Drawls Aplenty From Montana To Mississippi

Published on May 2, 2025

It’s Ryan Coogler‘s world, we’re just livin’ in it–no, seriously–everybody’s talking about Sinners which continues to ascend into a lane all its own as one of the buzziest blockbusters in decades. With unprecedented momentum, Warner Bros. Pictures announced the re-release of the film in nine select IMAX 70mm theaters from Thursday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 21 across North America.
“Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners,” said Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm IMAX.”

Sinners asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

In what will be remembered as an iconic marketing move, Coogler sold moviegoers on watching the IMAX-filmed opus in its intended 70mm format resulting in seas of people flocking to very specific theaters across the country. Speaking directly to fans in a now-viral video, the nerdy auteur breaks down his creative choice enhanced by the 70mm format.
“This is the first time ever a film has been released combining these two aspect ratios,” he reveals in the video. “It was a complicated process to shoot, but we had a lot of fun.”
Check out the full video below:
In Sinners, twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan in a dual role) return to their hometown to start over and leave their troubled pasts behind, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Check out the trailer below:
Written and directed by Oscar-nominated visionary, Coogler, Sinners also stars Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and the always-amazing Delroy Lindo. The talk of social media and beyond, Sinners is a culture-shifting masterpiece that continues to fuel poignant commentary, must-see memes, and hilarious thirst tweets about Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar-worthy SmokeStack twins. Have you been back for Sinners thirds? Fourths?? Fifths??? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and lustiest) tweets about MBJ’s SmokeStack twins on the flip.
