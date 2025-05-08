Caucasity Cancellation: Marc Lamont Hill Pillories Piers Morgan For Inviting Racist To Say N-Word, Mauls Myron Gaines Over Fresh & Fake Blackness

Piers Morgan—the UK’s favorite poster child for unbridled white fragility and incel-lustious Meghan Markle hate—recently hosted a panel discussion with Marc Lamont Hill and a few others, including a rabid white supremacist KK-Karen who thinks her racism is justified because of Black people’s so-called “bad behavior” and gleefully admitted she “frequently” uses the n-word in casual conversation. It was bad enough that Morgan had a scholarly, pro-Black journalist like Hill sharing space with this spokesperson for the exhaustingly Caucasian and perpetually aggrieved, but, to make it worse, Morgan invited his unabashedly racist guest to repeat her favorite racial slur on air, when Hill responded by putting Morgan in his egregiously caucasified place.

So, Morgan’s guest, Lilly Gaddis—a content creator and self-described “trad-wife,” who became a professional white nationalist clout chaser after she lost her job as a healthcare worker for saying the n-word last year—had just gotten done spewing a bunch of anti-Black nonsense and boasting that she loves to use anti-Black racial slurs because she wants to “live in a country where people are allowed to say what they want unashamedly.” That’s when Morgan decided it was a grand (but more like grand wizard) idea to challenge Gaddis to say the n-word on his show.

“Well, go on then, say it,” Morgan insisted. “Go on. Go on. Say the N-word. Go on.”

Hill was not having it at all.

“No, no, no, no! I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only n****r on here, so if she says it, I’m the victim of it,” he shouted. “So please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be.”

OK, before we continue, I have to say the most hilarious part of the discussion for me is when Hill completely ignored the presence of online personality Myron “Fit” Gaines, co-host of the Fresh & Fit podcast, where self-loathing Black men gather to hate Black women and make everyone else low-key wish Donald Trump would impose tariffs on podcast equipment.

“There’s a bunch of white people up here and one Uncle Tom on the left here, and to ask her to say the N-word while I’m here is ridiculous,” Hill continued. “You would not sit here with a Jewish person and say, ‘Please use a Jewish slur in front of this Jew.’ It’s ridiculous. I understand you don’t have any bad intent, Piers. I understand what you’re trying to do. But we already know she’s a racist and I don’t want to invite a racial harm to me to prove it.”

To Morgan’s credit, he didn’t compound his ridiculous display of unmitigated whiteness by pressing things any further or trying to defend his stupid-a** racial slur invitation. He simply told Hill, “I hear you and I accept that and we’ll leave it there. Thank you all very much.”

Marc Lamont Hill Doubles Down On Calling Out Piers Morgan, Blasts ‘Uncle Tom’ Myron Gaines For Faking Being Black American

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Marc Lamont Hill explained what went down and doubled down on calling out Piers Morgan.

“It’s crazy to me. My head was spinning,” said Hill, who insisted he was far from mad during that moment. “He’s saying, ‘Go ahead, use the N-word now.’ And I think two things were going through his mind. First, I wanna show the world how f’d up she is. I think that is on his list. I don’t think it’s number one on his list, but I think it’s on his list. He wanted her to say ‘nr’ on international television because he knew the ratings would go crazy.”

Hill, clearly disturbed, questioned why any host would orchestrate such a moment.

“Would you sit next to a Jewish person and say, ‘Hey, call them a Jewish slur?’ Would you tell someone to say a homophobic slur next to a gay person? It’s absurd. But when it comes to Black people and the N-word, there’s still this twisted fascination and sense of ownership that white people seem to have. And I will not be used for that.”

The political commentator didn’t hold back when it came to Myron Gaines either.

“I never call people an Uncle Tom on TV. Not just for being conservative or having different opinions. But this dude? This dude is a sellout and a full-blown Uncle Tom.”

Hill explained that Gaines, who presents himself as an African American man, uses that false proximity to Black American identity to give credibility to anti-Black rhetoric.

“He’s Sudanese. He’s literally not from America. This isn’t about who’s Black enough—this is about someone pretending to be a Black American so that when he says, ‘Black Americans ain’t s***’ it sounds like it’s coming from the inside. That’s why I called him an Uncle Tom.”

According to Hill, Gaines even had a flag with the N-word on it during the show.

“The flag said ‘n*****r’ on it. N-I-G-G-E-R. It got blurred out, but he had it in the tuck. Nobody but an Uncle Tom has a ‘ni****r flag’ ready to go. He doesn’t see himself as part of our community. He says ‘you people,’ ‘them,’ ‘those Black Americans’—he distances himself while weaponizing Blackness.”

Black people who are not of the Myron Gaines ilk can’t just be going on anybody’s show, y’all. They never know what they’ll be subjected to.