Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Drops “My Confession” Detailing Darius Jackson Drama

Keke Palmer Drops ‘My Confession’ Detailing Darius Jackson Drama After That Usher Residency Dress Dilemma—‘We Was Already Over, Boo’

Published on May 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keke Palmer just dropped her new track “My Confession,” and she’s spilling on highly-discussed drama with her ex. She reveals that the trainer had already broken up with her before that infamous night at the Usher concert when he blasted her curve-caressing dress.

Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party
Source: Rebecca Sapp

Palmer picked up the mic and aired out everything we all speculated after that infamous Usher concert moment in Vegas where her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson publicly tried to mom-shame her over an outfit.

“It’s the outfit, tho… You a mom,” Darius tweeted, instantly turning what looked like a harmless girls’ night into a full-blown PR mess and not in his favor. Back then, fans were already raising eyebrows, and the drama went from messy to dangerous. Keke ended up filing a restraining order and asked for full custody of their son, Leodis, citing disturbing abuse allegations.

The two have since come to an agreement with Keke dropping her restraining order and canceling the custody case.

Fast-forward to now. Instead of throwing hands or clapping back on Twitter, Keke took the grown-woman route and put her pain in the music.

No names were dropped, but let’s not act brand new. The lyrics dive into heartbreak, lies, manipulation, and the real pain that comes with loving the wrong one, and Keke is testifying.

In the song, she shares that Darius broke up with her prior to her trip to Vegas, so she decided to have a girls’ night out at the Usher concert to feel better. That ultimately led to Darius’ “projections” on the Internet when he shamed her outfit.

“Was trying to find my way back to alright,” sings Keke. “So I figured that I’d have myself a girls night, 48 hours later online, made me a villain for sympathy but you lied.”

“But the truth is in Vegas we was already over boo because of you, f***k your projections, these are my confessions,” she adds.

In her IG caption, Keke added that the song is her way of finding closure over the situation.

“This one is personal. ‘My Confession’ is exactly what it sounds like—me giving voice to the feelings I buried. Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation—it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go.”

Fans, of course, wasted zero time in the comments. One user summed it up perfectly:

“So he broke up with her, she went out to make herself happy, he got mad & threw a tantrum….yea sounds babydaddy-ish 😂.”

Another came with that straight facts energy:

“So he did ALLLADAT and they weren’t even together 🙄 typical 😂.”

This is just the beginning. “My Confession” is track 7 on Keke’s upcoming album Just Keke, dropping June 20, and available now for pre-save. Judging by the tracklist (shout out to titles like “Same S*** Different Toilet” and “Tea, Boo”), she’s giving us drama, depth, and diary entries.

Here’s The Full Just Keke Tracklist:

  1. 1. ACT 1
  2. 2. Off Script
  3. 3. What Would Sharon Say?
  4. 4. 125 Degrees
  5. 5. Anonymous
  6. 6. A Kiki And The Bee
  7. 7. My Confession
  8. 8. Exposed
  9. 9. ACT 2
  10. 10. Tea, Boo
  11. 11. Amnesia
  12. 12. Same Shit Different Toilet
  13. 13. I Wanna Know
  14. 14. Ripples
  15. 15. ACT 3
  16. 16. Unless It’s You
  17. 17. Misunderstood
  18. 18. The End

Keke’s not asking for sympathy; she’s reclaiming her voice. And if “My Confession” is any sign of what’s coming on Just Keke, then friends, strap in.





SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Darius Jackson Keke Palmer New Music Usher

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close