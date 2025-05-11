Keke Palmer Drops “My Confession” Detailing Darius Jackson Drama
Keke Palmer Drops ‘My Confession’ Detailing Darius Jackson Drama After That Usher Residency Dress Dilemma—‘We Was Already Over, Boo’
Keke Palmer just dropped her new track “My Confession,” and she’s spilling on highly-discussed drama with her ex. She reveals that the trainer had already broken up with her before that infamous night at the Usher concert when he blasted her curve-caressing dress.
Palmer picked up the mic and aired out everything we all speculated after that infamous Usher concert moment in Vegas where her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson publicly tried to mom-shame her over an outfit.
“It’s the outfit, tho… You a mom,” Darius tweeted, instantly turning what looked like a harmless girls’ night into a full-blown PR mess and not in his favor. Back then, fans were already raising eyebrows, and the drama went from messy to dangerous. Keke ended up filing a restraining order and asked for full custody of their son, Leodis, citing disturbing abuse allegations.
The two have since come to an agreement with Keke dropping her restraining order and canceling the custody case.
Fast-forward to now. Instead of throwing hands or clapping back on Twitter, Keke took the grown-woman route and put her pain in the music.
No names were dropped, but let’s not act brand new. The lyrics dive into heartbreak, lies, manipulation, and the real pain that comes with loving the wrong one, and Keke is testifying.
In the song, she shares that Darius broke up with her prior to her trip to Vegas, so she decided to have a girls’ night out at the Usher concert to feel better. That ultimately led to Darius’ “projections” on the Internet when he shamed her outfit.
“Was trying to find my way back to alright,” sings Keke. “So I figured that I’d have myself a girls night, 48 hours later online, made me a villain for sympathy but you lied.”
“But the truth is in Vegas we was already over boo because of you, f***k your projections, these are my confessions,” she adds.
In her IG caption, Keke added that the song is her way of finding closure over the situation.
“This one is personal. ‘My Confession’ is exactly what it sounds like—me giving voice to the feelings I buried. Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation—it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go.”
Fans, of course, wasted zero time in the comments. One user summed it up perfectly:
“So he broke up with her, she went out to make herself happy, he got mad & threw a tantrum….yea sounds babydaddy-ish 😂.”
Another came with that straight facts energy:
“So he did ALLLADAT and they weren’t even together 🙄 typical 😂.”
This is just the beginning. “My Confession” is track 7 on Keke’s upcoming album Just Keke, dropping June 20, and available now for pre-save. Judging by the tracklist (shout out to titles like “Same S*** Different Toilet” and “Tea, Boo”), she’s giving us drama, depth, and diary entries.
Here’s The Full Just Keke Tracklist:
- 1. ACT 1
- 2. Off Script
- 3. What Would Sharon Say?
- 4. 125 Degrees
- 5. Anonymous
- 6. A Kiki And The Bee
- 7. My Confession
- 8. Exposed
- 9. ACT 2
- 10. Tea, Boo
- 11. Amnesia
- 12. Same Shit Different Toilet
- 13. I Wanna Know
- 14. Ripples
- 15. ACT 3
- 16. Unless It’s You
- 17. Misunderstood
- 18. The End
Keke’s not asking for sympathy; she’s reclaiming her voice. And if “My Confession” is any sign of what’s coming on Just Keke, then friends, strap in.
