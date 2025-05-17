Entertainment

Pretty Darlins Who Slayed At Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 1

Hot Diggiity Damn! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 1

Published on May 17, 2025

Hot Diggiity Damn!

There’s a whole lotta rustle-bustle about Yeehaw Yoncé‘s world-stoppin,’ stadium-rockin’ Cowboy Carter Tour burstin’ at the seams with the purrrtiest darlins in alllllll the land.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ spectacle shattered multiple venue records around the globe with overwhelming demand leading to the addition of 10 MORE performances.

With Blue Ivy steering the wagon as her manager, Queen Bey continues to dazzle starry-eyed fans with a nearly three-hour show featuring songs from her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album alongside reimagined versions of smash hits spanning her entire iconic catalog.

As expected, the show unfolds across thematic chapters that weave a narrative of resilience, freedom, and heritage elevated by immersive visuals, cinematic interludes, and dynamic stage production.

Twanklin’ and glistenin’ in their rodeo best, fans have showed up and showed out in show-stoppin’ getups accessorized with rhinestone boots on the ground, wide-brimmed hats, bedazzled fans, and fringed denim.

A vision in cosmic cowgirl glam, Beyoncé matched the Hive’s energy in custom looks from Mugler, Dolce & Gabbana, Anrealage, Diesel, Loewe, and more renown designers with each piece blending rodeo grit with futuristic flair.

With this sold out tour, Queen Bey now holds the record for most overall performances (five) at SoFi Stadium by any artist or band.

The venue celebrated the tour milestone with a custom helmet, photo plaque commemorating her family, and a donation to BeyGOOD Foundation for LA wildfire recovery efforts.

What’s your favorite fashion trend from the Cowboy Carter Tour? Will you be boot-scootin’ on over to a show this summer? If so, which stop? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of purrrty darliins on the flip.

