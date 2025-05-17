Reality TV Stars

Simon Guobadia Moving Ahead With Divorce Amid Detainment

Detained But Not Delayed: Petty Paw Paw Simon Guobadia Is Moving Ahead With Porsha Williams Divorce Amid Possible Deportation

Published on May 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye
Source: Paras Griffin

Simon Guobadia is determined to sever ties with his ex-wife, Porsha Williams, even while being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As BOSSIP previously reported, U.S. Homeland Security confirmed that Guobadia is currently detained at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga. He has been in custody since Feb. 21. The former RHOA husband is one of the many citizens caught up in the devastating mass deportations set in place by the Trump administration.

This bump in the road is now affecting his plans to move ahead with his and Williams’ divorce. The couple was expected to appear in court on April 30 to address their prenuptial agreement, but Guobadia was not able to attend in person. Ironically, that was a requirement he set in stone at the beginning of the proceedings.

Guobadia’s immigration status remains in limbo after his request for citizenship was denied by ICE earlier this year. Having first entered the States in 1982, the Nigerian-born entrepreneur has had several run-ins with immigration. He was deported in 1985 but returned to the U.S. on a work visa the following year. However, in 1987, Guobadia faced criminal charges related to credit card and bank fraud; all of which he pleaded guilty to. He was deported again in 1992 but was able to gain permanent resident status under an “undisclosed identity” shortly after.

Williams hasn’t gloated too much over her ex’s chickens coming home to roost; however, she did address his detainment in an IG post.

“It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family,” she wrote.

Though Guobadia was up in arms about the insinuation that he was a scammer during this season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, his rap sheet and history of fraudulent actions leading to his dismissal from the U.S. may be painting another picture.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Divorces Newsletter Porsha Wiliams RHOA Simon Guobadia

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close