‘Don’t F*** With My Mom’: Porsha Williams Sends Warning Shot To Shamea Morton Amid RHOA Frenemy Feud

Source: Paras Griffin

With friends like these, who needs enemies? There’s a new chapter in the Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton friendship-turned-feud.

Ahead of the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams took to the internet to let Morton know that her mother is off-limits.

“Ima just say this. I’m watching the new episode @shameamorton. Now don’t take it there don’t say S**T about Diane Williams. I’ve been keeping it cute and quiet and you can do and say what you want [of] me, but hear me when I say WRONG ROAD!,” she wrote. “Talking about well your mom thought my mom was a friend. Knowing Gotdamn well what she did to my mom was highly egregious! Don’t do it keep playing victim and that BS. Don’t f with my MOM!”

*deep Negro sigh* Season 16 of RHOA has been wrought with the relationship of the former besties as well as some questionable character moments from Williams. In episode 2, her mother also made some very disparaging remarks about Morton; however, Porsha did not come to her friend’s defense. Viewers have also took notice of Williams, seemingly, taking unnecessary shots at Morton with some chalking it up to jealousy.

However, the latest outburst from Williams comes on the heels of a kinder post she made in celebration of Shamea’s birthday on May 12. The carousel included photos of the pair in various settings and was topped off by a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday @shameamorton I hope you get everything your heart desires. You deserve it.”

Morton hopped in the comments with her own niceties saying,

“Aaaaah, this made my day. Thank you Porsha. 🙏🏾 I appreciate that.”

It’s a quick turnaround between the two very different posts, but everyone knows how quickly things can go south in the world of the housewives. Morton did open up about the deterioration of their relationship during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and seemed to point the finger at their other castmates for stirring the pot.

“That is absolutely reality; we are no longer as close as we used to be,” she said. “This is what happened a lot: The ladies will come to me like, ‘Hey, you know, I heard she didn’t come to your wedding…That must have hurt you.’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely, it was a very hurtful thing, but we’ve moved past it.’”

When asked if she believed that the other ladies came between them, she responded,

“Absolutely, but they would’ve never been able to do that if it was just me. The fact that [Porsha] opened up and allowed our friendship to be open for discussion, it blows me [away]. I don’t understand it.”

Porsha and Shamea are slated to have a sit-down during episode 11 of season 16, and from the preview, it seems they’re getting to the bottom of their issues. Well, maybe. Morton starts off the convo by apologizing for “not being open about her feelings over the years” before diving into some of the recent hurtful things that have transpired between them.

“The difference between you and I is that when you do things that bother me like talk over my music, I didn’t go crazy about it right then and there,” Shamea said. “But when you do things like make petty posts or talk over me when I’m talking, all those things feel dismissive to me and they’re hurtful.”

Only time will tell if this relationship survives the cameras. Jesus, take the wheel!