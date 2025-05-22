Ye Issues An Apology, AGAIN, For His Antisemitic Comments, Says Fatherly FaceTime With Kids Changed His Mind

Source: Matthias Nareyek

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is ready (for now) to move past his antisemitism. On Wednesday night, the rapper took to X, sharing that a FaceTime conversation with his children gave him an important perspective on his past behavior.

“I am done with antisemitism,” he tweeted.

“I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused, he tweeted in posts captured by Pop Crave. I forgive those who have caused me pain.”

It’s hard to tell if Ye is really ready for a change of heart when it comes to the Jewish community, given his long track record. In 2022, the Chicago-bred producer sparked outrage with a tweet claiming he wanted to go “DEFCON 3 on Jewish people,” referencing a U.S. military alert level that indicates increased readiness for conflict. He later apologized, acknowledging that his words had “caused hurt and confusion.”

However, the remorse seemed short-lived. In 2023, during a heated rant in Las Vegas, he praised Adolf Hitler, only to retract the statement moments later.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” his message, translated from Hebrew, read at the time. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” he added in part.

Only time will tell if Ye is truly remorseful.

Ye issued another rant over his album and forthcoming project being leaked

As Ye attempts to distance himself from his history of antisemitic remarks, a new controversy appears to be frustrating the hip-hop star. According to The Mirror, the 47-year-old mogul took to X on May 19 to express anger over the unauthorized leak of his album, WW3, and a forthcoming project reportedly titled “Cuck.” A leaked copy of WW3 surfaced on Discord shortly after the release of his provocative track, “Heil Hitler.” Additionally, a tracklist for “Cuck” was reportedly uploaded to YouTube, though it was quickly removed, The Mirror noted.

The hacker group responsible for leaking WW3 claimed that proceeds from the project would be donated to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“Glorifying fascism is not ‘art’, ‘love speech’ is just an excuse to say outrageous s— for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless braindead deadbeat drug addict porn addict Nazi b—-,” they added.

Frustrated by the leak, Ye replied back:

“Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is Cuck. What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is…it proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying.”

He also clarified that his forthcoming song, “UNCLE” was not on “Cuck” and had nothing to do with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Ye is…a lot. What do you think of his latest rants?