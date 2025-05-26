Baby Blessings: Joey Bada$$ & Serayah Confirm The Gender Of Their Baby, Rapper Reveals He’s No Longer Polyamarous After Falling For Actress

Stunning sweeties Joey Bada$$ and Serayah have quickly become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Since announcing their pregnancy, fans have been waiting to find out the gender of the soon-to-be bundle of joy, and the singer and “very much monogamous now” rapper have confirmed that it’s a boy!

Source: Billboard

In an interview with Of The Essence, the hot pair dished on all things love and baby with Serayah dropping the deets on how she first knew she was expecting.

“I was on set, and they brought fried chicken for the cast and crew, and I just was repulsed by the smell,” she said. “I remember thinking, I know that’s chicken and I can smell it coming from the hallway. And I just was like, that smells so gross. But I didn’t understand: Why do I feel like this stinks?”

Though the pair went public with their relationship in 2023, they’ve mostly let their love do the talking until now. Joey gushed about his initial reaction to the former Empire actress when they met in 2021.

“I saw her and I remember thinking to myself like, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen a woman so beautiful,’” he recalled to Essence. “She was just strikingly gorgeous, and her aura was just kind of radiating. It was really just a silent thought. But it was definitely a very distinctive feeling that I’ve never felt before.”

Serayah also had her eye on the Brooklyn-born rapper.

“He was definitely the most mysterious person I’ve ever met, but also very magnetizing,” she said. “And something about him also spoke loudly without speaking at all.”

The couple wouldn’t get together for a year after their initial introduction but when they did, they both felt an immediate magnetism.

“It was that same energy, this unexplainable magnetizing energy without us really doing much or saying much,” Serayah said. “That’s what sparked the fire for me.”

Source: Manny Carabel

Fans of Joey may remember the rapper openly embracing a polyamorous lifestyle in 2021; however, he now says those days are in the past. And his love story with Serayah is the reason for his change of heart.

“That was where I was at in my life at the time,” he said. “I was very much living a lifestyle of a bachelor and it just aligned with what I was doing. But I met Ray, I bought a home, and it just changed my perspective. It definitely shifted, and the dynamic that I wanted changed. So I’m very much monogamous now, and I don’t discourage or disagree with anybody going after polyamory or whatever if that’s what you want to do. But this is where I’m at now and this is where I feel secure.”

In a milestone year for them both—the “Crash Dummy” rapper turned 30 in January and the Kingdom Business actress will do the same in June—the it-couple is focusing solely on what’s important to them.

“I think we’re excited about doing things our way with something that’s equally important to both of us individually and collectively, and that’s having a strong family structure, especially a strong Black family structure,” Joey said. “Breaking those generational curses and setting an example for the future.”

Serayah continued,

It’s been a fully spiritual transformation for me. There’s been so many things revealed to me and there’s a sense of clarity and a natural instinct to just want to do all things. I feel like I’m a purpose driven person in general, but it’s more of an emphasis now on what moves makes sense and how that affects the unit as a whole. And I think that that’s something that has definitely transformed me, especially as I’m turning 30 soon. Living my whole 20s just for me, this has been a full transformation now getting ready to parent and be one of the sole people responsible for another human being. So it’s definitely been a transformation, but a beautiful one.”

None