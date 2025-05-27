Girl, Gon’ Now! Shaboozey Side Eyes Megan Moroney After Praising White Folk Group For ‘Inventing’ Country Music

Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Shaboozey let out a hilarious reaction when Megan Moroney praised the white 1920s folk group, the Carter Family, for inventing country music at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday.

Source: Ethan Miller

Shaboozey, who was featured on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning 2024 country album, Cowboy Carter, shared an uncertain glance when Moroney referenced the Carter Family just before announcing the winner of Favorite Country Duo or Group, a title that ultimately went to Dan + Shay.

Shaboozey began by noting country music’s important role in AMA history, highlighting how the show’s very first award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to Charley Pride, the first Black artist of the genre to earn a number one country record in 1969.

“The very first year of this show, the award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to the great Charley Pride,” he read from the teleprompter with a bright smile.

However, that smile quickly gave way to a look of confusion when Moroney followed up with a reference to The Carter Family.

“That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award [Favorite Country Duo or Group] went to the Carter family, who basically invented country music,” she said.

The tail end of Moroney’s speech seemed to catch the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer off guard. Shaboozey appeared to shoot her a quick side-eye, pausing to process the comment before letting out a laugh and moving on to present the nominees.

Moroney was talking about the Carter Family, often hailed as “the first family of country music,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Carter Family was a pioneering white American folk group whose influence stretched across the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, their timeless hits include “Wildwood Flower,” “Wabash Cannonball,” “Keep on the Sunny Side,” and “Can the Circle Be Unbroken.”





Social Media Reacts

It’s unclear what exactly triggered Shaboozey’s reaction, but the brief moment quickly sparked speculation on social media. A few netizens on YouTube suggested that the rising star’s expression seemed to say, “Stop lying,” interpreting it as a subtle challenge to Moroney’s reference.

“Everyone knows that Black Americans invented country music and taught The Carter Family country music,” the user wrote, pointing to the genre’s well-documented ties to the Black church and gospel.

Another user added:

“They DEFINITELY did NOT invent country music️! Shaboozey knows it!”

Some social media users pointed fingers at the scriptwriters, arguing that the uncomfortable moment was more a case of poor writing than on-stage tension.

“They were the first family to go mainstream with country music. Whoever wrote the teleprompter was ignorant. Prior to that country music did not have a label,” another person commented.

In addition to Shaboozey’s moment causing a ruckus at the AMAs, the winners of this year’s awards have tongues wagging.

