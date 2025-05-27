Shaboozey Side-Eyes After Megan Moroney Credits Carter Family
Girl, Gon’ Now! Shaboozey Side Eyes Megan Moroney After Praising White Folk Group For ‘Inventing’ Country Music
Grammy-nominated rapper and singer Shaboozey let out a hilarious reaction when Megan Moroney praised the white 1920s folk group, the Carter Family, for inventing country music at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday.
Shaboozey, who was featured on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning 2024 country album, Cowboy Carter, shared an uncertain glance when Moroney referenced the Carter Family just before announcing the winner of Favorite Country Duo or Group, a title that ultimately went to Dan + Shay.
Shaboozey began by noting country music’s important role in AMA history, highlighting how the show’s very first award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to Charley Pride, the first Black artist of the genre to earn a number one country record in 1969.
“The very first year of this show, the award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to the great Charley Pride,” he read from the teleprompter with a bright smile.
However, that smile quickly gave way to a look of confusion when Moroney followed up with a reference to The Carter Family.
“That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award [Favorite Country Duo or Group] went to the Carter family, who basically invented country music,” she said.
The tail end of Moroney’s speech seemed to catch the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer off guard. Shaboozey appeared to shoot her a quick side-eye, pausing to process the comment before letting out a laugh and moving on to present the nominees.
Moroney was talking about the Carter Family, often hailed as “the first family of country music,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Carter Family was a pioneering white American folk group whose influence stretched across the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, their timeless hits include “Wildwood Flower,” “Wabash Cannonball,” “Keep on the Sunny Side,” and “Can the Circle Be Unbroken.”
Social Media Reacts
It’s unclear what exactly triggered Shaboozey’s reaction, but the brief moment quickly sparked speculation on social media. A few netizens on YouTube suggested that the rising star’s expression seemed to say, “Stop lying,” interpreting it as a subtle challenge to Moroney’s reference.
“Everyone knows that Black Americans invented country music and taught The Carter Family country music,” the user wrote, pointing to the genre’s well-documented ties to the Black church and gospel.
Another user added:
“They DEFINITELY did NOT invent country music️! Shaboozey knows it!”
Some social media users pointed fingers at the scriptwriters, arguing that the uncomfortable moment was more a case of poor writing than on-stage tension.
“They were the first family to go mainstream with country music. Whoever wrote the teleprompter was ignorant. Prior to that country music did not have a label,” another person commented.
In addition to Shaboozey’s moment causing a ruckus at the AMAs, the winners of this year’s awards have tongues wagging.
2025 AMAs Winners List
Regardless of the awkward moment, several Black artists had a standout night at this year’s awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez.
Leading the pack was none other than Beyoncé, who made history by winning Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for her genre-bending project, Cowboy Carter. In the R&B categories, SZA took home Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song for her hit, “Saturn,” while The Weeknd won Favorite R&B Album for Hurry Up Tomorrow.
Hip-hop was equally represented, with Kendrick Lamar’s viral anthem “Not Like Us” winning Favorite Hip-Hop Song, and Megan Thee Stallion being named Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist. Rising global star Tyla also took home the award for Favorite Afrobeats Artist, rounding out a night that celebrated a broad spectrum of Black artistry across genres.
See the full list of AMA winners below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish — WINNER
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams — WINNER
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER
- Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — WINNER
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx – BRAT
- Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin – WE DON’T TRUST YOU
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” — WINNER
- Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” — WINNER
- Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”
- Djo – “End of Beginning”
- Doechii – “Anxiety” — WINNER
- Lola Young – “Messy”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
- Billie Eilish — WINNER
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” — WINNER
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars — WINNER
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Billie Eilish — WINNER
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — WINNER
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx – BRAT
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
FAVORITE POP SONG
- Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” — WINNER
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone — WINNER
- Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Beyoncé — WINNER
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
- Dan + Shay — WINNER
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER — WINNER
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey – Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – “High Road”
- Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” — WINNER
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Eminem — WINNER
- Kendrick Lamar
- Future
- Tyler, the Creator
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
- Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — WINNER
- Future & Metro Boomin – WE DON’T TRUST YOU
- Gunna – one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, The Creator – CHROMAKOPIA
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
- GloRilla – “TGIF”
- GloRilla & Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” — WINNER
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd — WINNER
- Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA — WINNER
- Tyla
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Bryson Tiller – Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR – PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA – SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow — WINNER
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Chris Brown – “Residuals”
- Muni Long – “Made For Me”
- SZA – “Saturn” — WINNER
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
- Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Feid
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Becky G — WINNER
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira
- Young Miko
FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP
- Calibre 50
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda — WINNER
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — WINNER
- Fuerza Regida – Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
- Peso Pluma – ÉXODO
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P – INCÓMODO
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
- FloyyMenor X Cris Mj – “Gata Only”
- KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”
- Shakira – “Soltera” — WINNER
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- Hozier
- Linkin Park
- Pearl Jam
- Twenty One Pilots — WINNER
- Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
- Hozier – Unreal Unearth: Unending
- Koe Wetzel – 9 Lives
- The Marías – Submarine
- Twenty One Pilots – Clancy — WINNER
- Zach Bryan – The Great American Bar Scene
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
- Green Day – “Dilemma”
- Hozier – “Too Sweet”
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” — WINNER
- Myles Smith – “Stargazing”
- Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- Charli xcx
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Lady Gaga — WINNER
- Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
- Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 — WINNER
- Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
- Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and cast)
- Twisters: The Album
- Wicked: The Soundtrack (Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and cast)
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
- Asake
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla — WINNER
- Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
- ATEEZ
- Jimin
- RM — WINNER
- ROSÉ
- Stray Kids
