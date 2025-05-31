In Too Deep: Stefon Diggs May Be In Hot Water Over Booty-Filled Boat Shenanigans With Cardi B

Source: Elsa

Stefon Diggs may be having a little too much fun with his rumored rapper boo, Cardi B. Now NFL insiders are saying his future with the New England Patriots may be at risk.

After a video of the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver hanging out on a boat with Cardi before handing over a bag filled with a fishy pink powder to a group of women went viral, the Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel, addressed Diggs’ behavior during a press conference.

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Responses to the video were amplified by the noticeable absence of Diggs during the team’s voluntary practice session the day after. The star player has been recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last season. He did, however, post a video of himself getting an intense workout in days later.

But one NFL insider thinks it could be too little, too late for Diggs, whose $63.5 million, three-year contract with the Patriots has yet to pay off for the team.

“I sort of think all things are on the table and I think really, to me at least, it’s going to boil down to what Stef told [head coach Mike] Vrabel, and how believable it was,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said during an appearance on The Sports Hub. “Cause I think it’s going to be hard for anybody, the league is going to look into this, and they’re going to hit a dead end cause they’re not going to be able to prove what was in the bag. There’s no way for them to prove what was in the bag. So then, it’s up to the team to make a decision. And if the team wants to recoup any of the guaranteed money, they have to cut him right away.”

He continued,

“…If [Diggs] comes in and gives you a believable story and then falls on the sword and goes in front of the team and apologizes for putting everybody in this position when they have to answer questions for him, then fine. If there’s some sort of excuse-making and not believable that he’s trying to present, that’s where I think it’s we can’t trust him.”

Diggs has already run up a $25 million tab in guaranteed income from the Patriots, so it remains to be seen whether the team will try to keep him around for now or ultimately cut their losses before things take a turn. His turn with the team Tom Brady built came right on the heels of one season with the Houston Texans that ended early due to his aforementioned season-ending injury. He’s yet to make any remarks about the video or his future with the team. Maybe it’s time for Cardi to let her new boo focus on his j-o-b.