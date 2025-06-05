Crash Out Chronicles: Messiest Reactions To Upset Offset Seemingly Threatening Stefon Diggs Amid The Unbothered Baller’s Cozy Cardi Canoodleship

Well, it certainly seems like Offset is going THROUGH IT after his estranged wife Cardi B made things Instagram official with her new baller boo, Stefon Diggs.

In a not-very-shocking development, the former Migo deactivated his social media accounts after Cardi set the internet ablaze with her cozy new canoodleship.

Basking in the new boo energy, the “WAP” rapper offered more insight into her strained relationship with Offset, admitting that she might “end up killing” him if they were still together.

She also discussed her hard launch with the NFL star, thanking the fans who have “been so supportive” while slamming those who haven’t.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was,” she began on her favorite venting outlet, X Spaces, per People. “How tired, how mentally drained I was. Drained, drained, drained. Couldn’t eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.” Cardi continued, “I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

The rapper went on to say that if she was still in that relationship, “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so…it was just getting too much.”

Unsurprisingly, Offset wasn’t feeling his estranged wife flaunting her new relationship, tweeting, “Good roll out n PR.”

According to Billboard, he also fired off a series of tweets over his and Cardi’s son Wave allegedly having the same hairstyle as Diggs.

“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet before deactivating his X and Instagram accounts. “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Naturally, social media erupted with reactions to Offset’s “threat” that only extended an internet-wide roast session that started over 24 hours ago.

