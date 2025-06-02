Cardi Makes Things IG Official With Stefon Diggs, Shatters Internet
Diggin’ On You: Here’s What Happened When Lover Girl Cardi Made Things Instagram Official With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs
“[Offset] has seen Blossom only like five times,” Cardi claimed during a space conversation on X, we reported this weekend. “I said you can see my kids in my house…I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad. He hasn’t seen his kids since March.”It didn’t take long for the former Migo to seemingly react to his estranged wife’s big reveal, tweeting “good role out n PR” before posting a GIF of a basketball player with text that says, “TODAY I PASS.” While Cardi hasn’t responded to Offset’s claims that her new relationship is part of an album rollout, it appears that Diggs did on his Instagram Story with a picture of him catching a football to prove he’s more than happy to take it from here.
