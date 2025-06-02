Entertainment

Cardi Makes Things IG Official With Stefon Diggs, Shatters Internet

Diggin’ On You: Here’s What Happened When Lover Girl Cardi Made Things Instagram Official With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs

Published on June 2, 2025

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Source: Elsa/Getty Images

Social media is ABLAZE over Cardi B making things Instagram official with baller boo, Stefon Diggs, just days after flaming her ex, Offset, for not seeing or supporting their children.
In a series of viral photos that skyrocketed to over one million Likes in under an hour, Cardi kicked things off with a sexy swimsuit pic before revealing herself happily boo’d up with the New England Patriots star on the deck of a yacht during their spicy Memorial Day turn-up in Miami last weekend. In another slide, Cardi blessed fans with footage of her twerking on Diggs in the same swimsuit, with both stars smiling as the NFL star smacked her copious cakes.
The rapper also shared photos displaying massive bouquets of red roses and giant teddy bears seemingly gifted to her by Diggs. Aww, what a romantic!
This comes after the heart-eyed pair sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted partying in New York City together. Not long after, they made their first public appearance at an NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. While enjoying her blossoming new baeship, Cardi’s also been embroiled in a messy divorce from estranged husband, Offset. Together, the exes share three kids: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months, but Cardi claimed on Friday, May 30, that the rapper has only seen their youngest child a handful of times since her birth.
“[Offset] has seen Blossom only like five times,” Cardi claimed during a space conversation on X, we reported this weekend. “I said you can see my kids in my house…I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad. He hasn’t seen his kids since March.”
It didn’t take long for the former Migo to seemingly react to his estranged wife’s big reveal, tweeting “good role out n PR” before posting a GIF of a basketball player with text that says, “TODAY I PASS.”
While Cardi hasn’t responded to Offset’s claims that her new relationship is part of an album rollout, it appears that Diggs did on his Instagram Story with a picture of him catching a football to prove he’s more than happy to take it from here.
Are you here for the Cardi and Stefon? What would you do if you were Offset? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Cardi and Stefon’s baeship on the flip.
