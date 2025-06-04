‘BOSSIP’ Exclusive: NeNe Leakes Says She’s Open To Reconciling With Porsha Williams, Says She’s ‘Dating’ Bravo Amid #RHOA Return Rumors

NeNe Leakes “SAID WHAT SHE SAID” when it comes to Porsha Williams and Bravo, telling BOSSIP that she’s open to reconciling with the housewife after already making amends with the home network of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Tuesday, June 3, BOSSIP‘s Managing Editor Dani Canada joined NeNe Leakes for a lively “Tea Time” segment on The NeNe Leakes Show. The two discussed everything from Cardi B’s and Steffon Diggs swoonship, to the Diddy trial, and of course, #RHOA.

During their chat, Dani brought up Porsha Williams’ recent YouTube video, where the reality star said she’s open to reconciling with NeNe following their past drama over Netflix’s The Upshaws.

If you recall, back in March 2024, NeNe expressed disappointment in Porsha for allegedly refusing to film with her on the sitcom. NeNe said she reached out to Porsha directly, only to be met with a message from Porsha claiming she was hurt that NeNe didn’t “check on little sis” amid her divorce from Simon Guobadia. That response clearly struck a nerve—NeNe fired back, calling Porsha a mere Bravolebrity, not a real celebrity, since she can’t “share the spotlight.”

Now, months later, NeNe told BOSSIP she’s open to making peace with Porsha—but not before giving her a reality check.



“Well, of course, you would [want to reconcile] sweetheart, cause I never did s*** to you in the first place,” said NeNe. “I said what I said about Porsha; I’ll say it again. I’m not one of those people who just walk around in my everyday life, just lying about stuff, it just don’t work for me.”

She continued,

“I’d rather say it to you, I’m really not a good liar. A lot of times when I lie, I laugh. So I just tell people what it is, and sometimes it comes off harsh. A lot of times, there’s nothing really meant behind it from me. I kind of say something, just kind of move on, and sometimes other people don’t move on. And I too have to learn not to be so harsh and so hard. But what I said, it was the truth.”

NeNe also noted that while she could’ve done a better job reaching out to Porsha amid her divorce from Simon Guobadia, she wishes she had been given more grace.

“Porsha was going through a divorce, and I think she said something like I didn’t check on her or something like that. Girl, this is not your first divorce, number one, and maybe I could have checked on her, but I honestly didn’t even think about it like that,” said NeNe. “I honestly didn’t, and at the same time, you just don’t understand what other people are going through. “I have been dealing with a lot over the past four and a half years, probably a little bit longer than that, but I just continued to move forward and push forward. So sometimes I would I say to my friends, give them a little grace like, you don’t know what the person is going through and what they’re dealing with, so they forgot to call you or check in on you this time, right?”

She added,

“I don’t have a problem with reconciling with Porsha, but I’m gonna tell about herself first, honey! So, when do you want to have drinks so we can fix this, Porsha? Welcome to the NeNe Leakes show, girl! Come on over! I’d love to have you, girl, and you know my number, call me anytime. Love you!”

NeNe Leakes Talks Reconciling With Bravo

Not only that, but NeNe dished on her current status with Bravo.

Back in September, news surfaced that NeNe was hosting the Live From E!: Emmy After Party alongside Bravo star Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules for Bravo’s parent company, NBC Universal.

The news sparked rumors that she was “soft launching” a return to #RHOA since she and the media company have settled and moved past her lawsuit. On the NeNe Leakes show, NeNe told BOSSIP that she’s currently “dating” the network as they’re in a good place.

“I see the clips and I see the comments that people make—people think that I’m in a bad place with Bravo or NBC, and that is just not the case,” said NeNe to Managing Editor, Dani Canada. “There’s been so much talk. We’ve actually cleared all of our disagreements; we’ve actually sat at the same table and worked through these things. We’ve worked with all of that stuff.”

She continued,

“And then sometimes I think people are not thinking I’m working for NBC. You know, when you see me hosting the Oscars or the Emmys on the red carpet, they own those carpets, and if we were in some sort of beef, they would not have me on their carpets. I just think that people don’t really see it like that. They don’t really get that. NBC owns Bravo, and we are in an okay place. We are dating, so I think it’s slow, but so far, all is well.”

