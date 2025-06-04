DDG Seeks A Restraining Order Against Halle Bailey Alleging Abuse, Threats Of Self Harm

Just weeks after Halle Bailey filed for a restraining order against him, DDG is now seeking one of his own, asking the court to block her from taking their son overseas.



Citing court documents, TMZ reports that the rapper/YouTuber, 27, alleges that Bailey, 25, poses an “imminent emotional and psychological risk” to their son, Halo, and should be blocked from flying him to Italy this weekend.

The filing, submitted Wednesday morning, claims that Halle has made plans to leave the country with their child on Saturday for two months to film a movie, but DDG insists the court should intervene. He argues that Bailey is not “mentally fit to care for herself or their child,” and he fears what might happen if she leaves the court’s jurisdiction.

In the filing, DDG outlines a series of incidents he says support his claims.

One allegedly occurred during Bailey’s pregnancy, when DDG claims she took his firearm and left the house without explanation, adds a report from People. He says he later found her outside holding the weapon, and she was “emotionally unwell, incoherent and potentially suicidal.”

Another accusation involves a time he says she considered aborting the pregnancy without informing him, but ultimately changed her mind.

In the docs, DDG says that two months after Halo’s birth, Bailey sent him a “series of alarming text messages threatening to kill herself,” with some messages allegedly suggesting harm could come to their son as well.

Alleged text messages have been released that allegedly show Bailey telling the rapper not to come to her funeral.

“You don’t want to be with me, that’s okay,” the texts read. “I will never beg anyone I will be successful, I don’t need to be with someone who is going to demean me. You like that I’m insecure, it makes you feel good about yourself. I’m not doing this anymore. Keep your phone on airplane mode but when I die don’t say s***. Don’t come to my funeral or anything. F*** you. Be happy that these are the last texts u get from me.” “[…]

“Just leave me to die. It will be fine. You cause me pain you are selfish I’ve been crying nonstop because of you. I can’t be here anymore.”

[…]

“YOU HATE ME AND WANT ME TO DIE!!! I WANT TO DIE BECAUSE OF YOU!!!! I WILL DIE BECAUSE OF YOU!!!”

U KNOW I’M ACTIVELY SUICIDAL AND STRUGGLING. U KNOW I’VE BEEN RUnNING TO THE DOCTOR EVERY DAY FOR HELP AND YOU STILL PLAY IN MY FACE. I WON’T MAKE IT TO MY BIRTHDAY BECAUSE OF YOU.”

Halle Bailey Was Granted A Restraining Order Against DDG

The legal battle comes amid ongoing tensions between the former couple. As previously reported, Halle accused DDG of abusive behavior, including an alleged incident where she says he slammed her face into a steering wheel, resulting in a chipped tooth.

TMZ reports that in his court filing, DDG paints a different picture, claiming that when he attempted to pick up Halo for his scheduled custodial time, Bailey entered the vehicle uninvited and demanded they finalize a co-parenting plan. He alleges she became agitated and physically attacked him from the backseat, which ultimately caused her to hit her head on the steering wheel. He also submitted photos of a cut on his hand that he says Bailey inflicted.

DDG is now asking a judge to block Halle from taking Halo to Italy and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the child. If full custody isn’t granted, he’s requesting that all custodial exchanges be handled through a third party.

The couple, who began dating in 2022 and welcomed their son in December 2023, ended their relationship in October 2024. Since their split, both parties have filed legal actions concerning custody and visitation rights. Bailey currently holds temporary sole legal and physical custody of Halo, with DDG’s visitation rights under dispute.

A court hearing is scheduled to address DDG’s emergency motion and the ongoing custody arrangements.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.