Halle Bailey Breaks Her Silence On Custody Clash, Slams DDG For Efforts To ‘Humiliate’ Her By Airing Out Mental Health Struggles

Halle Bailey is opening up about her struggles with mental health following what she calls DDG’s efforts to “humiliate” her in their custody battle.

Source: Allen Berezovsky

Last month, Bailey received a temporary restraining order and full custody of baby Halo ahead of her court hearing with DDG. The hearing was set for June 4, but was delayed after the streamer filed a competing custody case early this month. In his filing, he provided text messages that highlighted Halle’s alleged history of threatening self-harm, claiming she’s not fit to take care of their child.

Now, Halle has responded to those claims, insisting that her ex-boyfriend’s claims are “exaggerated, lies and misconstrued for the court, not only the history of our relationship, but our parenting and my mental health.” She went on to emphasize that she is available and fully capable of caring for their son, Halo.

“I have been very vocal about my anxiety, depression, and previous thoughts of suicide,” Bailey wrote in her declaration, per Billboard. “Without waiving the psychotherapist-patient privilege and physician-patient privilege, I have reached out to my doctor and received treatment to address these issues. I have been and remain 100% available and capable as a parent to our son, Halo.”

Bailey went on to point out that a majority of the mental health incidents DDG cited in his filing occurred in 2022 and 2023, saying his behavior during that period is what made her so “emotionally devastated.” She also emphasized the fact that her ex never questioned her parenting abilities until the day the court scheduled a hearing for her abuse allegations.

“Had Darryl really been concerned about my parenting, he would have taken action prior to this time,” Bailey wrote. “This is cold retribution to embarrass, humiliate and caused me additional emotional distress.”

Halle breaking her silence comes after the YouTuber filed an emergency motion to prevent her from taking Halo out of the country ahead of her scheduled trip to Italy on Saturday, June 7. A judge dismissed his petition to ban travel, but partially granted his temporary restraining order regarding physical and verbal abuse.

As pointed out in her response, Halle has previously opened up about her journey into motherhood and struggling with postpartum depression.

“I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out,” she explained in a Snapchat video, according to People. “I feel like a completely different person. When I look in the mirror, I just feel like I’m in a whole new body. Like, I don’t know who I am.”

DDG has also issued a somewhat of a response in the public custody clash, taking to X on June 5 to speak out. Late Thursday night, he posted a tweet seemingly venting about being famous, raising some eyebrows as he threw in a comparison to Michael Jackson.

“now i know how michael jackson felt being famous.. s**t crazy,” he wrote.

Though the steamer didn’t explain any further, fans assumed he was referencing his custody battle with Halle Bailey. It’s not exactly clear what he meant with the comparison, but folks across social media called DDG “delusional” for comparing himself to someone like Mike.