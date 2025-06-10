LA Protest: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Beefs With Donald Trump And JD Vance Over Militarized Response—’Do YOUR Job’

Source: MANDEL NGAN

Donald Trump is causing pain, suffering, fear, and bloodshed in the streets of Los Angeles in an attempt to enforce immigration policy in the most violent, cruel, and bigoted way possible. L.A. protesters have flooded the streets to voice their resistance, speak truth to power, and protect those vulnerable to the malicious MAGA agenda.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been extremely outspoken against Trump and his basket of deplorable deputies, like acting Director of ICE Tom Homan and Vice President JD Vance, who have been talking real spicy on social media in the press about punishing elected officials for “interfering” with the body-snatching mass deportations. BOSSIP previously reported on Homan’s comments about potentially arresting Newsom if he “crosses a line,” here’s what the governor had to say about that threat…

Yesterday, during a press scrum, Trump was asked about Homan’s threat and said he would arrest Newsom if he were ICE director.

“He’s done a terrible job. I like Gavin Newsom, but he’s grossly incompetent,” said Trump.

Vice President of bootlicking JD Vance tried to smooth over Trump’s obnoxious co-sign, and Newsom immediately retorted by hitting an Uno reverse and telling him to do his job.

Despite the pushback from the public and elected officials like Newsom, according to NPR reporting, Trump still mobilized 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms, Calif., and an additional 2,000 National Guard, to be sent to L.A., where protests are happening. Many believe that this type of weaponization is illegal because, according to the law, only governors are allowed to call for the National Guard, and the President is only allowed to mobilize military units if the Insurrection Act has been invoked. Neither of those things has happened yet, and Trump openly admits as such.

“I wouldn’t call it quite an insurrection, but it could have led to an insurrection,” Trump told reporters on Monday. He also said that the situation in California was “heading in the right direction” when asked if he would deploy Marines.

Newsom spoke to NPR’s All Things Considered and called Trump’s misuse of power “an illegal act. It’s immoral. It’s also unconstitutional, and the mobilization order that was sent to the Guard has a statute that requires that it shall be issued through the governors of the states.”

There is no end in sight to the protests or the escalation of force. We can only hope that someone can talk some sense into the orange man before more blood is shed and lives are lost.