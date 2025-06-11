FDT: Trump Calls LA Protesters ‘Paid Insurrectionist Animals,’ Vows To ‘Liberate’ City

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Donald Trump is a dangerous showman who is willing to sacrifice humanity, dignity, morality, and reasonable federal policy in order to make himself look like the men he idolizes most, dictators and oligarchs. His latest production isn’t filmed on a Hollywood soundstage or in front of a green screen, its happening in the streets of Los Angeles where he has, some would argue, illegally deployed the National Guard and the Marines to terrorize immigrants and those who righteously protest on their behalf.

Source: BENJAMIN HANSON / Getty

According to Mediaite, Trump called those angry protesters and fearful immigrants “animals” while falsely claiming that there has been a massive death toll as a result of the public demonstrations. None of that is even remotely true based on ABC News reporting that states that no one—police or citizens—have been killed and only 50 people have been arrested. Trump also repeated the infamous far-right falsehood that those standing up for the rights that the U.S. Constitution grants ALL people are grifters who have a financial incentive to protest.

“Last night, they had total control. If we didn’t have the military in there, the National Guard—and then we also sent in some Marines —we had some bad people. We have people—they look in your face and they spit right in your face. They’re animals. And these are paid insurrectionists. These are paid troublemakers. They’re agitators. They’re paid,” said Trump. Source: BENJAMIN HANSON / Getty

Again, to be clear, these people aren’t paid, there are no “riots,” and there is no widespread violence engulfing the city of Los Angeles; however, there is this…

A popular YouTube personality and sociologist, F.D. Signifier recently spoke to a Black protester and YouTuber named Anansi who gave a firsthand account of what is actually happening on the ground in Los Angeles.

BOSSIP will continue to cover the protests in L.A. and is praying that people are able to continue speaking truth to power without fear of being shot by police, arrested, and charged with victimless crimes for pushing back against Trump’s authoritarian regime.