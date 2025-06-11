RHOM’s Guerdy Abraira Dishes On Cancer Recovery, ‘Unhinged’ Housewife Hijinx & Larsa Pippen’s ‘Big Evolution’ In Season 7 [Exclusive]

When The Real Housewives of Miami returns for its much-anticipated seventh season tonight, the drama, designer gowns and social media jabs are all intact, and so is Guerdy Abraira, who’s not only cancer-free but free from the weight of anything that no longer serves her.

Source: Sophy Holland / Bravo

The real housewife told BOSSIP that she’s stepping back into the spotlight with a new outlook, a new lease on life, and, most importantly, a clean bill of health.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and publicly sharing her health journey throughout season 6, Abraira’s bringing what she calls “Phoenix rising” energy to the Miami franchise.

“I am thriving,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “So many amazing things are happening, and everything is being reset into its place when it was supposed to happen, how it was supposed to happen. So all I say is thank God, I don’t ask why, I just say thank you for the lesson and keep it moving.” Speaking of moving, there are always shifts when it comes to the Miami housewives, and Guerdy said she’s establishing boundaries in season 7 after pouring into “a lot of cups where there was a hole at the bottom.” She adds: “These type of behaviors I’m not gonna allow anymore, I’m not.” Source: Sophy Holland / Bravo

After undergoing reconstructive surgeries from her breast cancer battle, the Real Housewives of Miami star has re-entered the group dynamic with a refreshed mindset and a firm grip on her peace.

“I’m literally coming into this season trying to find my groove. Guerdy’s got her groove back,” she told BOSSIP. I’m like, okay, my girls are gonna come hype me up!” But instead of open arms, Guerdy said she was met with a reception that was “quite interesting” and baffling.

“You just got to take things as they go,” said Guerdy. “And one thing that, you know, you need to allow yourself to do is set boundaries and limits on how people think they can treat you. So this season, you see me, coming with my intentions, and I get welcomed with something that I didn’t expect, and how it unfolds in the most unhinged way, which is the most cringeworthy experience that I’ve ever dealt with.”

She continued,

“But there’s a turnaround point where it was a lesson to be learned from that. Everything’s got a lesson to be learned. And as dark as that moment and experience was for me, It’s brought me full circle now to the point where I’m able to dissect it and accept it and realize how to move forward and how to let people move forward with me because now there are big boundaries they will not cross, and boundaries I will not be crossing any longer.”

Still, despite the chaos, or maybe even because of it, Guerdy remains emotionally grounded and credits her husband, Russell, for being her rock.

“We’re not about the hype at all,” she said of their enduring marriage. “I may look different now, but it’s always the high school sweetheart bond. When that man walks across that room—that’s my man, that’s my man. That’s my family. That’s my blood. He’s my heart.” Elsewhere in the conversation, Guerdy discussed another highly-discussed relationship on the show, the one between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. As previously reported, the two had a (messy) March 2024 breakup where Marcus sassily said he “sent her back to the streets.” While much has been made of their relationship’s demise, Abraira offered a surprisingly tender take on their time together—even after Marcus, who’s of course the son of Michael Jordan, took a jab at her and the rest of the #RHOM cast by claiming they wouldn’t even be allowed to do the dishes in the Jordan household. Source: MEGA / Getty

“I liked who she was with him, actually,” she said. “It was her soft girl era, and it was sad that he likes to play in the snow. I pray for him, even though he was not nice to me at all and said some not nice things about me. I hope that he learns from his past and moves on to a brighter future.”

Pippen, according to Guerdy, appears “definitely a different Larsa in a good way” this season, a change that may surprise fans used to her icy, tit-for-tat antics.

“It’s a big evolution. I think Larsa comes in with a good time vibe, and that’s sure. So I think that this season, Larsa is definitely a different Larsa in a good way.”

Yet even as old friendships evolve, tensions flare, and new faces (like newcomer Stephanie) shake up the cast with what she calls “I got all my sh*t together” energy, Guerdy remains focused on authenticity and accountability, so you can expect her to bring receipts.

“I have been a wedding planner, [a] professional global planner named best planner in the world by Brides, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar,” she said. “So when you come with me with some BS, please know that the receipts will not lie and the truth will not either.”

Watch our exclusive with Guerdy Abraira!

Guerdy Abraira Talks #RHOM Season 4, Cancer Remission & Rekindled Larsa Pippen Friendship ✕

Watch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami, Wednesday, June 11 at 9/8c on Bravo and stream the next day on Peacock.