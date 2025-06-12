In These Streets: Anti-ICE Protests Spread Nationwide, Dozens Of LA-Area Mayors Demand End To Immigration Raids

Source: David McNew / Getty

Donald Trump’s reign of terror against immigrants who are looking for America to fulfill its “promise” of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” has inflamed the nation, and now numerous cities have filled their streets with vigilant protesters. BOSSIP has been covering the escalatory militarized response to lawful public demonstration over the past two weeks and it doesn’t appear that the outcry for justice will end any time soon.

According to NBC News, there are over a dozen cities that have held organized protests since Monday, June 9, including Atlanta, New York, Dallas, Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Baltimore, Memphis, Philadelphia and several others. With the exception of Oklahoma City, much of middle America has opted out from standing in solidarity with immigrants. No shock there.

Meanwhile, in the epicenter of the protests, Los Angeles, dozens of mayors from cities in L.A. County unified to demand that President Trump stop the madness.

Via AP News:

“I’m asking you, please listen to me, stop terrorizing our residents,” said Brenda Olmos, vice mayor of Paramount, Calif., who said she was hit by rubber bullets over the weekend. “You need to stop these raids.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has issued an 8 p.m. curfew as a result of the high tensions between citizens and the armed forces that Trump has deployed against them.

“If there are raids that continue, if there are soldiers marching up and down our streets, I would imagine that the curfew will continue,” Bass said. AP News also notes that the LAPD has made 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday, June 7, and an overwhelming majority of those were people who refuse to leave certain areas at officers’ requests. There are very few instances of people being arrested for violence or other crimes contrary to what MAGA media would have you believe.