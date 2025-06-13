Good Trouble: Sen. Alex Padilla Forcibly Removed For Crashing HSI Secretary Kristi Noem LA Protest Presser

Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

The anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles have lead to an unnecessary, self-serving, and disproportionate reaction from Donald Trump and his MAGA miscreants. As BOSSIP has covered extensively, the LAPD, National Guard, and Marines have flooded the streets of southern California in an effort to intimidate citizens to abandon their lawful right to protest their government. It’s authoritarianism in the flesh and despite their reputation for being scared of a fight, Democrats are finding their resolve.

According to NBC News, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) was forcibly removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s propagandize press conference and handcuffed by FBI agents after he identified himself as a sitting senator and began to ask tough questions.

“I was there peacefully,” he said. “At one point, I had a question, and so I began to ask a question. I was almost immediately forcibly removed from the room, I was forced to the ground, and I was handcuffed.” Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

It should come as no surprise that Noem used the white woman’s most reliable weapon against melanated people who challenge them, she implied that her safety was in jeopardy…

“We were conducting a press conference to update everyone on the enforcement actions that are ongoing to bring people bring peace to the city of Los Angeles, and this man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice, and was stopped, did not identify himself, and was removed from the room,” she said.

Sen. Padilla appeared on The Beat With Ari Melber on MSNBC last night (June 12) to not only explain why he g-checked Kristi Noem but also to refute the false accusations levied against him by the DHS secretary. Padilla says that claims that he didn’t introduce himself as a senator are lies, as he was not only wearing a polo shirt emblazoned with the words “United States Senate” but that both the FBI and National Guard escorted him to the room where Noem was speaking inside a federal building in Los Angeles. There was no threat. There was no “lunging.” There was no “burst into the room.” Padilla says he didn’t even open the door to the room; it was opened for him by security.

Kristi Noem is playing a role, and she’d still be the worst actress in a Tubi film.