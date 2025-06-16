Ryan Michelle Bathé Joining Husband Sterling K. Brown In ‘Paradise’ Season 2

Source: Cindy Ord/VF25 / Getty

Sterling K. Brown will have some (very) familiar company on season 2 of the hit series Paradise as his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, is set to join the cast as a guest star.

Variety reports that he acting duo will share the screen, but we don’t yet know in what capacity, as Bathé’s storyline and role are both being kept under wraps. The show’s unexpected twists and turns leave room for any number of possibilities, especially with Brown’s character, Agent Xavier Collins, having left the underground city to end season one.

Paradise was created by Dan Fogelman, whom Brown worked with on NBC’s Emmy-winning series, This Is Us. Bathé also appeared on that show, but she and Brown never appeared onscreen together as her role was part of flashback scenes to his character, Randall, as a child.

The talented twosome also host, produce, and write the podcast We Don’t Always Agree together, which earned them a NAACP Image Award this year. Brown and Bathé share two children—sons Andrew and Amare—and have been inseparable since their time as students at Stanford University. Brown famously thanked her during his Emmy speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama Series, referring to her as the best scene partner.

Bathé is not just the background to Brown’s foreground as she’s been busy racking up credits in recent years starring in shows like The First Wives Club, All Rise, The Endgame, and Lifetime’s The Boy In The Walls.

Paradise has been critically acclaimed since its first episode aired on Hulu, and Brown is, once again, in early talks for another Emmy nomination for his work leading the show. His turn as Agent Collins is a tour-de-force of acting ability as every episode ends with higher stakes than the last. The show was expected to only be available via the streaming network but due to its popularity, was picked up by ABC for live TV viewing. Bathé’s addition will only make things more interesting.