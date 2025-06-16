Breaking News

Baby Bumpin' Bardi! Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs—'I Feel Very Powerful'
Celebrity

Ryan Michelle Bathé Joining 'Paradise' For Season 2

Ryan Michelle Bathé Joining Husband Sterling K. Brown In ‘Paradise’ Season 2

The actress will join the cast of the thrilling new series alongside her real-life husband.

Published on June 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
Source: Cindy Ord/VF25 / Getty

Sterling K. Brown will have some (very) familiar company on season 2 of the hit series Paradise as his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, is set to join the cast as a guest star.

Variety reports that he acting duo will share the screen, but we don’t yet know in what capacity, as Bathé’s storyline and role are both being kept under wraps. The show’s unexpected twists and turns leave room for any number of possibilities, especially with Brown’s character, Agent Xavier Collins, having left the underground city to end season one.

Paradise was created by Dan Fogelman, whom Brown worked with on NBC’s Emmy-winning series, This Is Us. Bathé also appeared on that show, but she and Brown never appeared onscreen together as her role was part of flashback scenes to his character, Randall, as a child.

The talented twosome also host, produce, and write the podcast We Don’t Always Agree together, which earned them a NAACP Image Award this year. Brown and Bathé share two children—sons Andrew and Amare—and have been inseparable since their time as students at Stanford University. Brown famously thanked her during his Emmy speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama Series, referring to her as the best scene partner.

Bathé is not just the background to Brown’s foreground as she’s been busy racking up credits in recent years starring in shows like The First Wives Club, All Rise, The Endgame, and Lifetime’s The Boy In The Walls.

Paradise has been critically acclaimed since its first episode aired on Hulu, and Brown is, once again, in early talks for another Emmy nomination for his work leading the show. His turn as Agent Collins is a tour-de-force of acting ability as every episode ends with higher stakes than the last. The show was expected to only be available via the streaming network but due to its popularity, was picked up by ABC for live TV viewing. Bathé’s addition will only make things more interesting.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_jYfnbyA6G/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/C_jYfnbyA6G/?img_index=1
SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close