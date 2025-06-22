Celebrity

Meg Thee Stallion Brings Hot Girl Summer Vibes To Love Island

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Love Island Villa Into A Hot Girl Summer, Leaves The Girls & Guys Gagged!

Megan Thee Stallion lit up the Love Island villa with her signature Hot Girl energy and gifted the girls swimwear from her new Walmart line.

Published on June 22, 2025

Whew! Just when the villa on Love Island needed a divine reset from all the messiness with Huda and Jeremiah’s situationship saga, in struts Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, Tina Snow herself with thighs, vibes, and good energy on deck. And when we say jaws were on the floor? The girls, the guys, even the camera crew were gagged!

Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion at Paraiso Miami Swim Week - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion pulled up to the villa like a walking blessing, with body-ody-ody and charisma to match. From the moment she entered, the energy did a full 180°. The tension? Dissolved. The drama? Derailed. The girls? Screaming. The guys? Screaming, too!

Let’s be real the villa had been low-key drained after the Huda and Jeremiah drama, so Meg’s arrival was perfectly timed. She came through serving sun-kissed beauty and generous queen energy, dropping off swimsuits from her brand new swimwear line, which, surprise! — is now available at Walmart.

After blessing the girls’ closets, Meg sat them down for a real one one-on-one in the makeup room. It was giving safe space. She dropped gems, hyped them up, and basically reminded them that they’re that girl, no matter what villa chaos tries to dim their shine. Then it was time to meet up with the guys, and Meg didn’t come to play. She hosted a full-on Surprise Twerk Off and the girls and guys were ready to put their skills on display.

The guys TRIED, but the girls snatched the win and the bragging rights. That win meant the girls got to meet their male bombshell first and the girl bombshell followed right after.

It’s safe to say, Meg turned the villa into Hot Girl Villa real quick. Her cameo brought the vibes, the looks, and the much-needed boost of fun after all the dramatics. If this was just a visit, we already need a petition to make her appearance an every week thing!

Meg came, saw, and conquered and reminded everyone that sometimes, all a messy villa needs is a little Hot Girl therapy.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLGSmaHJS7i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MTBiem80cWVsYnBqZw==

