Drake loves to flaunt his wins, but it looks like the 6 God is also ready to keep it real about taking an L – a multi-million dollar L, that is. The internet is buzzing after Drake reveals gambling losses and decided to show “the other side of gambling,” revealing a staggering amount. It seems even Champagne Papi can’t escape the house always winning.

Drake has never been shy when it comes to his high-stakes betting habit. Whether it’s dropping millions on UFC fights, NBA playoff games, or even boxing matches, his wagers often become as talked about as his music. As BOSSIP has previously reported, his public bets have ranged from the wild to the ridiculously large, occasionally leading to the infamous “Drake Curse” when his chosen team or fighter goes on to lose. He even once claimed a massive $38-$40 million win in a casino, showing just how high his stakes can get.

“The biggest win I ever had, I was actually in Dave & Busters — and this is testament to playing in a brick-and-mortar casino versus playing on Stake,” Drake revealed. “It was crazy. The craziest night ever gambling, for sure. January of 2024 was crazy. There’s not even a word for it.”

But lately, it seems luck hasn’t been on his side, and he’s not shying away from admitting it. Earlier this week, Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of his gambling account, and the numbers were shocking.

Drake Reveals Gambling Losses: Over $8 Million Down in a Month

The screenshot revealed that over the last month alone, Drake has wagered nearly $125 million. And while he’s putting up those colossal numbers, Drake reveals gambling losses that totaled more than $8 million.

“Gotta share the other side of gambling,” he wrote on his Story, adding, “Losses are so fried right now. I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I’m the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week.”

He even specifically noted he was down almost $6 million in the last week alone. On Instagram last week, Drake documented losing $200,000 based on betting advice from ChatGPT.

“This is by A good chunk of my fortune is squandered on your questionable picks,” Drake complained to the chatbot. When ChatGPT suggested that he “take a break and reassess the strategy before continuing, Drizzy wasn’t having it. “That’s not what gamblers do, ChatGPT!” he said, before betting his way back into a hot streak.

The reveal also comes after a particularly rough patch of bets for Drizzy. Just recently, he reportedly lost an additional $800,000 wagering on the Oklahoma City Thunder to defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals – a bet that, like many of his larger ones, did not come to fruition.

Though he has taken some large losses, the rapper remains heavily involved in the betting world, even as a brand ambassador for online casino giant Stake. His candor about his recent deficit adds a new chapter to the ongoing conversation about sports betting and gambling.

The Canadian-born rapper also previously stated that he idolizes Michael Jordan‘s gambling career and referred to him as his “gambling G.O.A.T.”

“He’ll gamble on anything. I think it was All-Star Weekend in Toronto and he had an event to be at, and I beat him at ping pong a couple of times,” Drake said about Jordan. “He just wouldn’t leave the ping pong table. He just kept betting bands. Like, 10 bands, 20 bands. He kept betting ’cause he just couldn’t stomach the loss. He’s definitely not a quitter. I respect him deeply for his gambling nature.”

Welp, it sounds like Drake isn’t quitting anytime soon, even if he has to charge another few million to the game.