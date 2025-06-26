Celebrity

#LAMH Returns For Milestone Tenth Season With Martell & Marsau’s Truce, A Baby Reveal & Ken Vs. Marques [Trailer]

'Love & Marriage Huntsville' is returning for season 10 on OWN!

Published on June 26, 2025

They’re baaaack! OWN’s top-rated reality hit, Love & Marriage: Huntsville, is back and bold as ever for its milestone 10th season, and the trailer shows a truce, a baby reveal and LaTricia’s ex versus her next.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

Premiering Saturday, July 19 at 8/7c, the long-running series that keeps Huntsville in headlines is ready to shake the table with fresh faces, fiery confrontations and emotional growth. Once again, the series follows a lively group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and strong opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama. This season marks the first without Melody Rogers, who announced her departure in January.

Despite Mel’s absence, there’s still lots to unpack, especially when it comes to her ex-husband, Martell Holt.

Martell is moving forward post-divorce and stepping into his next chapter (solo or otherwise).

In the #LAMH trailer, we see him trying to call a truce with Marsau Scott, but tensions are still simmering. As previously reported, Martell and Marsau had a heated exchange after Martell alleged that Marsau is a cheater and accused Tisha of previously hooking up with one of his friends. Marsau later insulted Martell, telling him he’s “better than him,” and Martell went on to interview a woman he alleged Marsau cheated with.

Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

In the trailer, Chris sums up the feud: “They both wrong.” And Maurice Scott plays mediator for his brother and his friend.

“Just don’t do anything to me [Martell]…Marsau said, ‘Just don’t do anything to him’ whoever does the next thing, they’re the ones who started it.”

Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Destiny Payton, now fully single, is reclaiming her time after learning her ex-boo, Lance (Chris and Nell’s son), had a whole child on the low while they were dating.

Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

“Why didn’t you tell me before you posted it on the Internet?” she asks.

Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

Meanwhile, a press release reports that Chris and Nell are learning that grandparenting ain’t easy, especially when opinions clash, and the streets are talking. Nell isn’t here for the disrespect and comes out swinging to protect her man.

Nell is also seen in the trailer clashing with LaTisha and Kimmi because she thinks they’re not transparent about their marriages.

Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN
Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

And things aren’t exactly calm in the Scott household either. LaTisha and Marsau are prepping for their eldest to head to college while battling messy rumors; surprise family returns that threaten to upend everything.

Elsewhere, Kimmi and Maurice Scott are forced to face some uncomfortable truths when Kimmi’s son Jaylin challenges Maurice over what looks like a parenting double standard.

And then there’s LaTricia Reedus, who’s still in a complicated love triangle between her current partner, Ken Lee, and her estranged husband, Marques, whose return reopens old wounds and sends her on a journey of healing and hard truths.

Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

In the trailer, he’s seen being pressed by Ken, who demands that he leave his house.

Love & Marriage Huntsville
Source: Love & Marriage Huntsville / OWN

This season is serving real stakes, real relationships, and real-deal drama—with OWN once again dominating Saturday nights as the #1 cable network (non-sports) among African American women 25-54.

In fact, Love & Marriage: Huntsville was the #1 original cable series on Saturdays across key Black demos, proving fans still can’t get enough of these Southern storylines.

As always, the show is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America, and is executive produced by Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns.

Check out the official trailer below.

Tune in to Love & Marriage Huntsville when it returns on Saturday, July 19 at 8/7c.

