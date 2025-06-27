The Tour Is Mine: Here’s What Happened When Brandy & Monica Announced Their First-Ever Co-Headlining Tour

Social media is buzzing over Brandy and Monica announcing their long-awaited The Boy Is Mine Tour nearly 30 years after their culture-shifting 1998 collab dominated the charts while elevating the talented singers to mainstream stardom.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 24-city arena tour features special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and rising star, Jamal Roberts, fresh off his win on American Idol season 23. The beloved duo is currently making their rounds across the media circuit.

“They were trying to get us to do a tour since ’98, and it just finally felt like the right time, and I’m just so honored to be here,” said Brandy, 46, in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings June 24. “It was a dream come true. The song in itself was just monumental…and I just wanted us to do everything with the song, and finally we get a chance to do that.”

In an impressive rollout, the duo also stopped by Fallon Tonight, interviewed each other on ET, and dropped a mini-movie announcing the tour that immediately went viral.

“This really is a full-circle moment,” said Brandy in a statement, per a press release. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one.”

Naturally, music lovers and nostalgic millennials erupted over the big news that sparked hilarious shenanigans (and endless debates over Kelly Rowland opening for the duo) online.

Will you be seated for The Boy Is Mine Tour? What was your reaction to Kelly being announced as an opener for Brandy and Monica? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the long-overdue tour on the flip.