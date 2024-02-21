Kelly Rowland brought her leading lady energy to Chicago for a special screening of upcoming erotic thriller Mea Culpa ahead of the buzzy film’s premiere this Friday, Feb. 23 on Netflix.

The classy stunner extended her slay streak in an elegant blue jumpsuit that popped in photos from the latest major city screening event of her nationwide promo tour.

In Mea Culpa, Kelly Rowland stars as a criminal defense attorney named Mea who takes on the case of a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend.

“But when burning desire takes hold things get hot… and dangerous,” per the official synopsis.

“This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s,” said Perry in an interview with Tudum. “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

Check out the sexy trailer below:

Written and directed by Perry, Mea Culpa is another star vehicle for Rowland who continues to make power moves in Hollywood.

“I never had an experience where I was working with someone who had so many great ideas to bring to the table,” said Perry about Rowland. “As a producer, she was fantastic.”

And, at this point, it’s very clear that she’s not the one to play with based on her reportedly walking out of the Today show and checking Big Tigger and co-host Jazzy McBee over Beyoncé questions during a recent interview.

Kelly Rowland said uh uh to them DC/Beyoncé questions 😭 #MeaCulpa out in 3 days!! pic.twitter.com/HYoLm7urd4 — Key (@kedewayne) February 20, 2024

If you’re interviewing a celebrity, the LEAST you can do is research & watch their MOST RECENT interviews! There’s no way, in the same week on various platforms Kelly Rowland should be asked about Beyonce/Destiny’s Child when she already shot down & redirected those questions.. pic.twitter.com/NmC9NUYQfW — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 21, 2024

Will you be seated for Mea Culpa? Do you think Beyoncé/Destiny’s Child questions should be off limits in Kelly’s interviews? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her promo tour slays on the flip.