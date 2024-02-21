Bossip Video
Netflix's "Mea Culpa" Chicago Screening

Source: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland brought her leading lady energy to Chicago for a special screening of upcoming erotic thriller Mea Culpa ahead of the buzzy film’s premiere this Friday, Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Netflix's "Mea Culpa" Chicago Screening

Source: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The classy stunner extended her slay streak in an elegant blue jumpsuit that popped in photos from the latest major city screening event of her nationwide promo tour.

Netflix's "Mea Culpa" Chicago Screening

Source: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Netflix's "Mea Culpa" Chicago Screening

Source: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

In Mea Culpa, Kelly Rowland stars as a criminal defense attorney named Mea who takes on the case of a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend.

“But when burning desire takes hold things get hot… and dangerous,” per the official synopsis.

“This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s,” said Perry in an interview with Tudum. “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

Check out the sexy trailer below:

Written and directed by Perry, Mea Culpa is another star vehicle for Rowland who continues to make power moves in Hollywood.

“I never had an experience where I was working with someone who had so many great ideas to bring to the table,” said Perry about Rowland. “As a producer, she was fantastic.”

And, at this point, it’s very clear that she’s not the one to play with based on her reportedly walking out of the Today show and checking Big Tigger and co-host Jazzy McBee over Beyoncé questions during a recent interview.

Will you be seated for Mea Culpa? Do you think Beyoncé/Destiny’s Child questions should be off limits in Kelly’s interviews? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her promo tour slays on the flip.

