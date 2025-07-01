Celebrity

Funniest Reactions To Drake's 'Fake' Abs In Shirtless Selfie

$ome $exy Ab$ 4 U: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Drake’s Suspiciously Sculpted Six-Pack In Shirtless Selfie

Social media roasts Drake's 'fake' abs in shirtless selfie.

Published on July 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 17

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage

By now, you’ve probably seen Drake getting relentlessly roasted over his ‘fake’ abs in a now-viral shirtless selfie that immediately stirred up hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

The Toronto native posted the thirst trap (showcase of his gym progress?) with the caption, “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just…type,” in an ill-advised move that opened him up to yet another dragging across social media.

At one point, Big Sean was dragged into the mess for his curiously chiseled abs that raised eyebrows across social media last year.

Loud whispers about Drake getting liposuction and “abdominal etching” have swirled for years after a diss track aimed at the “NOKIA” rapper almost a decade ago.

In 2016, rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden levied allegations of Champagne Papi’s surgically sculpted body on the diss track “Afraid.”

Pusha T went on to fire similar shots in his 2018 diss track, “Infrared,” with the lyrics, “surgical summer” and “snip, snip, snip.”

Fast-forward to 2024 where Kendrick Lamar brought those same allegations to the forefront in his explosive Drake diss, “Euphoria,” rapping: “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one / Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from.”

Despite these pesky rumors repeatedly resurfacing, Drake has denied undergoing cosmetic surgery multiple times. In April 2024, he shared a text exchange with his mom, writing, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma,” per All HipHop.

Seemingly unbothered by the slander, Drizzy has yet to address the backlash or delete the post which is still up on Instagram.

Do you think Drake got his abs installed by a surgeon? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest reactions to Drizzy’s suspected “fake abs” on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617

Related Tags

Drake Kendrick Lamar Newsletter Rick Ross
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close