$ome $exy Ab$ 4 U: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Drake’s Suspiciously Sculpted Six-Pack In Shirtless Selfie

By now, you’ve probably seen Drake getting relentlessly roasted over his ‘fake’ abs in a now-viral shirtless selfie that immediately stirred up hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

The Toronto native posted the thirst trap (showcase of his gym progress?) with the caption, “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just…type,” in an ill-advised move that opened him up to yet another dragging across social media.

At one point, Big Sean was dragged into the mess for his curiously chiseled abs that raised eyebrows across social media last year.

Loud whispers about Drake getting liposuction and “abdominal etching” have swirled for years after a diss track aimed at the “NOKIA” rapper almost a decade ago.

In 2016, rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden levied allegations of Champagne Papi’s surgically sculpted body on the diss track “Afraid.”

Pusha T went on to fire similar shots in his 2018 diss track, “Infrared,” with the lyrics, “surgical summer” and “snip, snip, snip.”

Fast-forward to 2024 where Kendrick Lamar brought those same allegations to the forefront in his explosive Drake diss, “Euphoria,” rapping: “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one / Let your core audience stomach that, then tell ’em where you get your abs from.”

Despite these pesky rumors repeatedly resurfacing, Drake has denied undergoing cosmetic surgery multiple times. In April 2024, he shared a text exchange with his mom, writing, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma,” per All HipHop.

Seemingly unbothered by the slander, Drizzy has yet to address the backlash or delete the post which is still up on Instagram.

Do you think Drake got his abs installed by a surgeon? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest reactions to Drizzy’s suspected “fake abs” on the flip.