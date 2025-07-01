Celebrity

Phaedra Parks & Lightskin Keisha Attend Tastemade's Hot Grill Summer

Haute Hotties Phaedra Parks & Lightskin Keisha Tantalize Tastemade’s Hot Grill Summer Celebration, Backyard Bash Blazes ATL

Phaedra Parks played host to Tastemade's Hot Grill Summer event in Atlanta to kick off "Grill Week 2025" with a performance by Lightskin Keisha

Published on June 30, 2025

A haute housewife and rapper recently brought the heat and their signature southern charm to an ATL event celebrating a week of flavor-packed programming.

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On Saturday, Phaedra Parks hosted Tastemade’s Hot Grill Summer celebration, marking the official kickoff of Tastemade’s Grill Week, the network’s annual salute to all things open-fire and flavor-packed, streaming from June 30 through July 4.

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Between telling guests about the “five spectacular days of streaming content” airing on Tastemade this week, Phaedra posed for photos with attendees and danced to the sounds of DJ Unruley.

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Attendees were also treated to a high-energy performance by Atlanta rapper LightSkinKeisha, who brought big baddie energy with her tracks “Ride Good” and “Believe Dat.”

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Outside of entertainment, Tastemade’s backyard-style bash delivered sizzling fun with mouthwatering BBQ and refreshing Hot Girl Sips, such as the “Hotlanta Hydration,” and On The Rocks canned cocktails, including the Cucumber & Lemongrass Mule and the Mango & Mint Mojito.

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Other highlights included a custom tooth gem station, exclusive Tastemade swag, photo ops, and limited-edition recipe books created especially for the occasion.

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Attendees included Tailor a.k.a. Hungry Homegirl…

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

11 Alive’s Jonathan Martin…

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

and Gourmet Angie.

Tastemade’s Grill Week Is Hosted By Andrew Zimmern

Taatemade’s Hot Grill Summer sets the tone for Grill Week, hosted for the first time ever by culinary icon Andrew Zimmern. Zimmern, known for his adventurous palate and approachable culinary expertise, will headline five days of around-the-clock programming dedicated to the art and soul of live-fire cooking.

“Grill Week is a one-of-a-kind streaming event for all kinds of food lovers, and I’m beyond excited to host it this year,” said Zimmern via press release. “Grilling is an art form, and this year’s programming lineup is all about exploring the flavors, cultures, and techniques that make cooking over fire so powerful.”

The week-long event will feature new episodes from Zimmern’s series Wild Game Kitchen, premiering nightly at 7 PM, along with premieres of fan-favorite shows like:

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Barbecue: Life of Fire with pitmaster Pat Martin (July 1)

All Up In My Grill with Top Chef alum Dale Talde (July 2)

Hardcore Carnivore with Jess Pryles (Network Premiere on July 3)

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“This year, we’re thrilled to welcome Andrew as our first-ever host and double down on our investment in grilling content to deliver the biggest Grill Week yet,” said Jay Holzer, Tastemade’s Head of Programming. “With new shows, exclusive recipes, and all-new content, our audience is truly in for a treat.”

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grill Week will stream 24/7 from June 30 to July 4 on Tastemade’s free streaming channels and via Tastemade+ for on-demand, ad-free viewing.

Tastemade Hot Girll Summer
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

