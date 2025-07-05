Blac Chyna’s Break Up With Derrick Milano Confirmed Less Than A Year After Engagement

Angela White, known to many as Blac Chyna, and Derrick Milano have ended their engagement. Blac Chyna’s breakup journey comes less than a year after he proposed in front of fans.

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

White’s romantic history has often been under scrutiny. As BOSSIP has previously reported, her past relationships have been highly publicized. She shares son King Cairo, 12, with rapper Tyga, and daughter Dream, 8, with Rob Kardashian from a high-profile, often tumultuous engagement. In recent years, the TV personality embarked on a highly publicized spiritual journey, changed her name from “Blac Chyna” to Angela White, reversed cosmetic surgeries, and publicly embraced sobriety and Christianity. This shift led many to observe a focus on peace and a different direction for her personal life.

Derrick Milano, a Grammy-winning songwriter known for co-writing hits such as Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé‘s “Savage Remix,” became publicly involved with White in May 2023. By October 2024, Milano proposed to White in front of a crowd at Howard University’s homecoming event, Yardfest. Beaming with pride, White accepted the proposal, which came as no surprise, being the mother of two was beginning to question whether a ring was coming a couple of months prior.

Blac Chyna’s Break Up: “Prayer & Reflection” Cited for Ending Engagement

Blac Chyna’s break up with Derrick Milano was confirmed via Instagram stories. Both White and Milano announced the news on Thursday, July 3. Their statements framed the decision as an amicable one, guided by faith and personal reflection.

According to TMZ, Angela White’s statement read: “After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement. We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God’s guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys.” Her statement concluded, “May we find peace and fulfillment in His divine will, trusting that His plan is greater than our own.” Milano released a nearly identical statement, confirming the mutual decision to end the engagement.

We wish them both the best on their new paths.

