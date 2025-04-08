Congratulations

Beyoncé Celebrates Cécred Ulta Launch With Epic All-White Party

Cécred Celebration! Beyoncé Wows At All-White Launch Party For Hit Haircare Line At Ulta

Published on April 8, 2025

Beyoncé was a delight in all-white to celebrate taking her Cécred supremacy to another level!

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line
Source: Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media

The Cowboy Carter star already took the haircare world by storm with her award-winning brand. Now, she’s bringing the fan-favorite line and Cécred salon experience to an Ulta Beauty near you! To honor the major milestone, she threw a swoon-worthy launch party on Sunday.

Before the festivities, Beyoncé shared the good news in a viral video featuring her blonde locks and, of course, Mama Tina. In the social media announcement, Bey gave us a demo by applying the Nourishing Hair Oil to her own tresses. She was already dressed to impress in a plunging black Off-White dress, and a few drops of the luxurious oil served as the perfect finishing touch. After fluffing her hair to platinum perfection, she passed the bottle to Cécred Vice Chairwoman Tina Knowles.

The veteran hair stylist was sitting in the Cécred salon when she received the best-selling bottle, which was previously only available from the company website. Mama Tina handed it off again so the Nourishing Hair Oil could end up right where it belongs, on Ulta’s shelves.

“Operation get @cecred at @ultabeauty is officially COMPLETE, with the help of the big boss and founder, @beyonce! Available NOW at your local Ulta Beauty store and ultabeauty.com,” the caption said.

Teamwork makes the dream work! Everyone from longtime users to curious shoppers rejoiced at getting their hands on the Cécred products more easily.

Ulta will not only carry all 16 products from the Foundation Collection, which range in price from $16 to $56, he retailer will host Cécred Sundays with salon treatments available at 200 in-store locations starting on May 18. Imagine stepping fresh out of the Cécred shop this summer!

Beyoncé Stuns At Cécred Ulta Beauty Launch Party

On Sunday, Beyoncé threw another all-white launch party to celebrate in style. The big boss baddie kept it strictly business in a blazer minidress and tie.

The epic event included live demonstrations of new products from Cécred Head of Education, Dr. Kari Williams, and Lead Global Stylist Neal Farinah. They also hosted a hilarious dougie dance battle to win a bottle of Hair & Edge Restore Drops. All the guests did their big one on the dance floor and won the coveted prize.

Check out the looks, locks, and luxury at the Cécred launch party below!

