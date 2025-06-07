Gagged! Megan Thee Stallion Secures Gag Order In Milagro Gramz Lawsuit As Belligerent Blogger Fundraises To Replace Second Lawyer

Megan Thee Stallion Wins Gag Order Against Milagro Gramz
A gag order in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit will force Milagro Gramz to keep the rapper’s name out of her mouth. The infamous internet instigator reportedly can’t afford the legal battle, as Milagro fundraises after losing Tory Lanez’s attorneys, who dropped out due to legal expenses.
Milagro Gramz is one of the most outspoken defenders of Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The lawsuit alleges Milagro took it as far as conspiring as a “paid surrogate” for the compact Canadian. After years of what the “Mamushi” star called a “campaign of harassment” on Tory’s behalf, Law360 reports a new ruling bans Milagro from discussing Megan or the case.
“There’s an accusation that you defamed her. So what I have to do as a judge in this case is at least contain the information that’s going around in social media from you right now on this case,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid said.
This ruling is a victory for Megan, who requested online, in lyrics, and in her 2024 defamation lawsuit, that bloggers like Gramz stop spreading “misinformation” about her shooting. However, the judge clarified that the gag order applies to both sides.
“And the plaintiff would be required to do the same. If she were posting about you or this case, that would be highly inappropriate as well,” she continued.
Megan Thee Stallion Worried About Milagro Gramz’s Comments Becoming A Threat To Her Safety
This decision came on Wednesday, June 4, amid the Grammy-winner’s concerns that public statements could incite violence. Megan Thee Stallion faced mass harassment and threats since the shooting, even before she publicly accused Tory. The stakes are even higher following more bloodshed last month.
“It’s really getting out of hand,” said Megan’s attorney, Robert Schwartz. He claims Milagro used her platform to assert Megan was “involved and associated” with Tory’s reported prison stabbing in May.
“What I’ve described is the least of it. It has taken itself to a more serious level. It rises potentially, at least in our judgments, to a level of incitement. There’s a real risk that people could act on the defendant’s statements,” he said about Milagro.
The defamation lawsuit will move forward with Milagro’s deposition scheduled for July 1. Hopefully, years of defending Tory were good practice because Milagro might have to defend herself in court if she can’t afford a new attorney.
Read more about Milagro Gramz losing a second lawyer over legal fees and crowdfunding for her defense after the flip.
Second Attorney Drops Milagro Gramz Defense In One Month, Blogger Launches Fundraiser For Legal Expenses
While the gag order to cut the chatter about the Tory Lanez case was seemingly a legal victory for Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit, Milagro Gramz suffered another setback. Gramz’s attorney pulled out of the case a few weeks ago over legal fees, and now AllHipHop reports the replacement dropped out for the same reason.
A lawyer from the same organization also representing Tory Lanez withdrew from Milagro’s defense. Unite the People Inc. attorney Michael Hayden filed the motion to withdraw from the defamation case. He revealed the California-based non-profit would risk “financial ruin” by continuing the legal battle in Florida and Milagro “is unable to compensate” them for the expenses.
“Financial difficulties have arisen with Unite the People Inc. and [Milagro Gramz], making it unreasonably difficult for Unite the People Inc. to continue to effectively represent [Milagro Gramz] as Pro Hac Vice counsel in this matter, unable to secure local Florida counsel,” the motion stated.
“[Milagro Gramz] is unable to compensate Unite the People Inc. Unite the People Inc. is a non-profit incorporation/firm that specializes in criminal and post-conviction matters, having no dedicated civil litigation department. Unite the People currently has two licensed attorneys, who specialize in criminal law, who handle large caseloads. Without local Florida counsel to act as lead counsel, Unite the People cannot continue to represent Defendant from California or it would suffer extreme financial burden (likely ruin),” Hayden continued.
The gossip blogger did have a local attorney fighting Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit until a few weeks ago. In May, attorney Michael A. Pancier dropped off of Milagro’s team due to “irreconcilable differences” and unpaid legal fees. The latest departure leaves her scrambling to fundraise for a new attorney by June 27 or represent herself.
The lawsuit accuses Milagro of conspiring to incite harassment of the rapper as a “puppet” and “mouthpiece” for Tory Lanez. It additionally alleges that the blogger spread false claims of perjury and deepfake AI porn depicting the “Bigger In Texas” star. Megan is suing for emotional harm and damage to her reputation.
Milagro attempted to dismiss the case, but a judge determined that her behavior does not qualify for journalistic protections.
Until the #TeamTory talking head raises $100,000, she may end up representing herself in court.
