Gagged! Megan Thee Stallion Secures Gag Order In Milagro Gramz Lawsuit As Belligerent Blogger Fundraises To Replace Second Lawyer

A gag order in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation lawsuit will force Milagro Gramz to keep the rapper’s name out of her mouth. The infamous internet instigator reportedly can’t afford the legal battle, as Milagro fundraises after losing Tory Lanez’s attorneys, who dropped out due to legal expenses.

Source: Tommaso Boddi

Milagro Gramz is one of the most outspoken defenders of Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The lawsuit alleges Milagro took it as far as conspiring as a “paid surrogate” for the compact Canadian. After years of what the “Mamushi” star called a “campaign of harassment” on Tory’s behalf, Law360 reports a new ruling bans Milagro from discussing Megan or the case.

“There’s an accusation that you defamed her. So what I have to do as a judge in this case is at least contain the information that’s going around in social media from you right now on this case,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid said.

This ruling is a victory for Megan, who requested online, in lyrics, and in her 2024 defamation lawsuit, that bloggers like Gramz stop spreading “misinformation” about her shooting. However, the judge clarified that the gag order applies to both sides.

“And the plaintiff would be required to do the same. If she were posting about you or this case, that would be highly inappropriate as well,” she continued.

This decision came on Wednesday, June 4, amid the Grammy-winner’s concerns that public statements could incite violence. Megan Thee Stallion faced mass harassment and threats since the shooting, even before she publicly accused Tory. The stakes are even higher following more bloodshed last month.

“It’s really getting out of hand,” said Megan’s attorney, Robert Schwartz. He claims Milagro used her platform to assert Megan was “involved and associated” with Tory’s reported prison stabbing in May.

“What I’ve described is the least of it. It has taken itself to a more serious level. It rises potentially, at least in our judgments, to a level of incitement. There’s a real risk that people could act on the defendant’s statements,” he said about Milagro.

The defamation lawsuit will move forward with Milagro’s deposition scheduled for July 1. Hopefully, years of defending Tory were good practice because Milagro might have to defend herself in court if she can’t afford a new attorney.

