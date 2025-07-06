Celebrity

Rita Ora Says Beyoncé Shut Down 'Lemonade'-Era 'Becky' Rumors

‘I Wish I Had Good Hair’: Rita Ora Says Beyoncé Helped Shut Down ‘Becky’ Rumors After The Release Of ‘Lemonade’

The pop singer says rumors that she was the woman who'd had an affair with Jay-Z made her sad but Queen Bey was her protector.

Published on July 6, 2025

Rita Ora is reliving the horror of being accused of being “Becky with the good hair” during Beyoncé‘s Lemonade era and letting us know Queen Bey herself helped kill the rumors.

Rita Ora attends Capital Summertime Ball 2025
Source: Jo Hale / Getty

The “Body On Me” singer was a guest on the Begin Again podcast where she detailed being part of a “messy situation” in 2016 when Bey’s Grammy-nominated magnum opus dropped.

“It wasn’t real, of course not, absolutely not,” she said. “I wish I had good hair. It was the first time I experienced what it means to be in a messy situation. I was just so confused. And I was like, ‘Why is this happening to me? What have I done?’”

Ora, along with fashion designer Rachel Roy, and actress Gwyneth Paltrow were three of the women fans speculated were the “Becky” Beyoncé sang about on “Sorry” from the album; however, they all denied being linked to the couple in any way other than friendship. Still, Rita says it was a hurtful accusation because of how close she is to Bey. But the singer herself jumped in to make things easier for her.

“She was my protector. That’s what’s insane because there was nothing but love,” she said of Bey. “And, you know, again, being signed to Jay-Z, her husband, she being my biggest inspiration. She came to my first show in New York at The Box and I sang ‘Say My Name’ in front of Beyoncé. I was actually genuinely upset, because that’s my big sister, protector and she took it upon herself to look after me.”

The pair would be photographed together at that year’s Met Gala, leading to the death of any speculation that Rita was the “Becky” in question.

“When we saw each other at the Met Gala we took a selfie and it was gone because there was never anything there in the first place,” she said. “And I still see her ‘til this day. And she’s always been so nice, and proud, and checking up on my family and friends that I’ve had since childhood, remembering their names. I mean it’s crazy.”

The ever-gracious Queen Bey is truly everyone’s favorite.

