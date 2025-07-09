Mariah The Scientist Sets The Stage Ablaze At Essence Fest 2025
‘Burning Blue’ Baddie Mariah The Scientist Sets The Coca-Cola Stage Ablaze At Essence Fest 2025, Teases New Album ‘Hearts Sold Separately’
R&B it-girl Mariah The Scientist set the Coca-Cola stage ablaze at the beverage giant’s bustling booth during this year’s star-powered Essence Festival in NOLA.
The hitmaking hottie stunned in a curve-caressing dress while performing the smash hit single ‘Burning Blue’ and other jams in front of a massive crowd and a sea of phone lights at the buzzy booth.
Taking full advantage of her chart-topping momentum, Mariah teased her upcoming album, Hearts Sold Separately (out August 22), in an Instagram post featuring a saluting toy soldier in her likeness on a pink carpet.
With ‘Burning Blue’ blazing the trail, we expect the sultry singer’s first album since 2023’s To Be Eaten Alive to be on heavy rotation this upcoming cuffin’ season.
Celebrating 30 years as the presenting sponsor at Essence Fest, Coca-Cola went all out with its Summer of Uplift activation that treated guests to other standout performances by Lloyd, Lay Bankz, and Reginae Carter & the OMG Girlz, along with dynamic panels and immersive experiences.
Hosted by Jamila Mustafa and Charles “Beloved” Kuykendoll, the dynamic three-day activation had everything: karaoke, custom charm bracelet making, Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band, Instagrammable photo ops, Smartwater with Alkaline and Simply booths, and a double-dutch performance by GameOva Skip and Jump DC Superstars.
Guests were also treated to a sneak peek of If Not For My Girls season 7 featuring Reginae Carter and the OMG Girlz; an empowering “Who’s On The Block” panel on entrepreneurship and business in the Black community; an insightful conversation featuring Disney’s Toya Johnson and Undefined Beauty’s Dorian Morris spotlighting Black-owned businesses and cultural leaders; and hip-moving sounds by DJ Sky Jetta and DJ Mars.
Overall, the buzzy activation experience was an epic celebration of community, culture, and connection, bringing people together to uplift, inspire, and shine.
