Boundaries Down In The Bayou: Toya Johnson-Rushing Talks Family Drama, Responds To $1M Claim From Brother

Toya Johnson-Rushing has been transparent about the troubles she’s faced with her family since her first foray into reality television in 2011, and after more than a decade, the problems family feuding continues.

In the latest season of her WETV show, Toya And Reginae, Johnson-Rushing once again lets viewers into the uncomfortable dynamic between herself and her family. In a sit-down with Carlos King, everyone’s favorite NOLA beauty set the record straight on where she stands after the explosive finale that left viewers stunned.

“People will never change, they will keep operating with you the exact same way until you get to a place in your life where you have to set those boundaries no matter how it is,” she said. “If it’s disrupting your peace, you have to set those healthy boundaries and either I’ll deal with you from a distance or I’m not going to deal with you at all.”

Her brother, Walter Johnson, affectionately known as Walt on the show, took to Instagram to air his grievances with his little sister claiming that she was paid, handsomely, for the production while the family received nothing.

“What y’all don’t know is, my little sister got $1 million for that show and we didn’t see that money, man,” he said. “We was being real off the fact that we lost two brothers and I know my little sister and my niece got a show. We trying to show these people where we come from and where we trying to go. And how we didn’t let this s–t break us. How we used this s–t to become something. That’s what I went in there on.

He continued,

“I been gone from my people for 20 years and I’ve seen a different life. And I know they not like me. But they gotta know, in the same token of me seeing that, they not like me.”

Toya and her husband, Robert “Red” Rushing, didn’t seem to take Walt’s claims to heart too much. The couple lightheartedly responded to the insinuation while also making it clear that everyone was paid but no one received $1 million.

In a funny rant posted to Instagram, Red called his wife to the carpet for making $1 million and not cutting him in on the sweet deal.

“I hear today that Toya got $1 million for the show and…didn’t pay me,” he said. “Well, I’m not saying that she didn’t pay me, every single person on that show got paid. I seen the contracts, everybody got paid. That’s a fact but how you get $1 million and you ain’t tell your husband?

He captioned the post,

“1 MILLION DOLLARS, AND I DIDN’T GET PAID?!?! I’M DONE!!! I NEED MY MONEY BY MONDAY OR IM SUING.”

Toya also took to the comment section of his post saying,

“S**t I want my million too bae. Where the million at?”

Aside from the mystery of the missing million, Toya also took time to address her ex-husband, Memphitz, and his antics leading up to her wedding day in 2022. The producer took to Instagram to upload a photo of himself with the bride-to-be a week before she was set to say “I do.”

“That wasn’t cool, you are really crazy. Why would you post that and you know I’m getting married a week away?” she said. “But I guess it was another attention seeking moment because it was a big moment in my life and you know you’d get attention from it.”

Seems like our girl could use a big woosah from the people in her immediate circle.