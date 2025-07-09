Merciful Matriarch Tina Knowles Keeps It Cute With Curated Clapback, Seemingly Subtly Suggests Nicki Minaj Is ‘Losing Her Mind’ After Roc Nation Rant

If there’s one thing Tina Knowles is gonna do, it’s throw some shade to defend her babies!

Nicki Minaj has been airing out her beef with Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roc Nation as a whole for several days now. After mocking Meg for a lawsuit a former cameraman filed against her, the rapper turned her attention to Jay-Z, alleging he owes her hundreds of millions of dollars for her stake in Tidal.

When Jay first launched the music streaming platform, 15 artists, including Nicki, were gifted 3% Tidal equity, worth $56 million at the time, per Complex. In 2021, Tidal was sold to Square for $302 million, with Minaj and the other celebrity owners reportedly keeping their stake after the sale.

Now, Minaj is saying that she was offered $1 million for her share of the company, not the approximately $9 million that she would be owed if the company were valued at the price of the Square sale. Because of this, she is publicly blasting Jay-Z for allegedly owing her $200 million, including interest.

She also posted seemingly fake news about a long-standing paternity case involving Hov moving forward, highlighting a man who has been claiming to be Jay’s son for years now.

While we all know Jay-Z isn’t going to respond, at least publicly, one person we can always count on to chime in with the quickness is Ms. Tina!

While one of her babies wasn’t mentioned directly, Nicki taking aim at her longtime son-in-law, his company, and pushing claims he has an illegitimate child were enough for her to post a subtle response.

The author and fashion designer reposted a video from a Beyoncé and Jay-Z fan page, which shows Bey praising her mother for the strength she’s given her throughout her career.

“It’s so easy for you to get lost and just be so unhappy,” Beyoncé says of her life in the industry. “I’m always able to get back to myself because of you and because of the profound woman that you are.”

The caption, which was also reposted by Knowles, reads: “”Good morning ☀️🐝 it feels good to wake up knowing my favs didn’t lose their minds 😂 y’all have a great day remember to ignore the ignorance as @mstinaknowles would say 🫶🏾”

If Bey preaching in the video that this industry can make people lose themselves wasn’t direct enough, the caption certainly seems to prove that Tina (and possibly the whole Carter clan) think Nicki Minaj may have lost it.

This clapback comes just a few months after Tina called out Kanye’s “ignorance” for attacking Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s twins in one of his online rants, proving she’s not afraid to respond to negativity.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” the 71-year-old wrote in her caption on Instagram back in March. “This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.” Knowles spoke about responding to criticism on her baby’s behalf earlier this year, referencing the “horrendous” rumors that Beyoncé faked her pregnancy with Blue Ivy. “My family is so precious to me and babies are so sacred. So to hear people say the most horrendous things and call my whole family a lie, because we would all have to be part of that conspiracy and lie about something so sacred,” she told People. “It was the worst because I couldn’t say anything. My daughter was saying, ‘No, you’re going to make the story bigger.’ But it didn’t go away for a long time. It’s one of the most painful things for me, that people could be that disgusting.”

She added that the most difficult part of fame “is that people feel they can dog you out any kind of way and you’re not supposed to get upset,” she says, “but we’re still humans, and it hurts.”