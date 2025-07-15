Brit Eady Officially Exits ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ After 1 Season, #RHOA Reveals Reunion Dress In Fiery Farewell Post—’I Choose ME’

Bravo-suing Brit Eady is officially parting ways with The Real Housewives of Atlanta after her first and only season, but not before fully flaunting the dress she planned to wear at the #RHOAReunion. “NO BRIT, NO REUNION,” she captioned a video of her gold-gilded gown.

On July 14, the 37-year-old TV personality and insurance agent announced via Instagram that she would be leaving the show for good and thanked fans for their support throughout the ups and downs of Season 16.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me, my friends, my followers, my amazing team, and everyone who defended my name,” the star captioned a slideshow that captured her wearing a stunning gold and silver shimmering gown by Vietnam-based designer Nguyễn Tiến Truyển, presumably what she would have worn had she attended the reunion on July 13.

Eady said she decided to walk away from the show to protect her “peace over destroying” her “mental health.”

She continued:

“It’s very easy to say what I should have done, when most have not walked a day in my shoes,” she continued. “I choose ME, and a lot of ppl can’t say they choose themselves.” How did we get here?

Eady endured a lot after her extreme fallout with former #RHOA star Kenya Moore. In June 2024, during the opening of her hair spa, Moore displayed a large poster featuring a sexually explicit image of a woman performing oral sex, claiming it was Eady. The shocking display, which occurred amid a feud between the two, led many to believe the woman in the image was Eady, an allegation she has firmly denied. As a result, Eady chose not to attend the season reunion. Moore was suspended and ultimately exited the series following an internal investigation.

As previously reported, in the aftermath, Eady filed a $20 million lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and production companies True Original and Endemol Shine North America, accusing them of defamation and emotional harm. The lawsuit further alleges that Eady was never shown the photo before the episode’s airing, despite asking repeatedly.

In her post shared Monday, Eady revealed that she was still “healing” from the drama that she experienced on the show.

“I still have a lot of healing left to do, but you can’t heal in the same place that made you sick.” She added, “I don’t owe anyone closure, I only owe myself to do what’s best for me. My journey here is done.” To show off a bit, Eady flaunted her stunning gown once more in a follow-up post, with a caption that read, “NO BRIT. NO REUNION.”

