Well, Hello Glo: GloRilla Flaunts Her Crutesy Cakes In Curve-Caressing Catsuit At 97.9 WJLB’s Star-Studded Big Show In Detroit

Hollon, Glo!

Big Glo extended her winning streak in a curve-caressing catsuit at 97.9 WJLB’s star-studded Big Show concert featuring Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, Big Boogie, Rob49, Tee Grizzley, and more with a special guest appearance by Kash Doll.

The ‘TGIF’ rapper commanded the stage in the sheer bodysuit that showcased her impressive gym gains over the past several months.

Proudly natural-ish, Glo continues to flex her fitness journey at a time when seemingly ALL female rappers are getting very noticeable BBLs to stay relevant in the cosmetically-obsessed music industry.

Primed for another win-filled year, Glo recently kicked off Saturday Night Live‘s 50th Anniversary season with performances of her hits “Yeah, Glo!”, “Let Her Cook” and “Whatcha Kno About Me” during the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode.

Next month, she’ll be making her Grammys debut to potentially collect her well-deserved awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Yeah, Glo!”).

“All it takes is faith and manifestation,” she said in an interview with Grammy.com. “One, you actually got to put the work in and have discipline and know that it is there. You just gotta work for it. I tell everybody that’s gonna get you a long way. Manifesting and having faith and actually working and reaching toward that goal. I don’t feel like it’s nothing you can’t accomplish if you have your mind set to it and you don’t ever stop or give up on it.”

A few weeks later, we expect her to dominate this year’s NAACP Image Awards where she’s nominated for Best Female Artist, Best Rap/Hip-hop Song, Best Music Video, Best Album, and Best Duo, Group or Collaboration for her link-up with Megan Thee Stallion.

