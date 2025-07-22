Ray J is coming clean on how his family, namely his older sister Brandy, feels about his public persona and online antics. “I just feel like I’m an embarrassment,” said the “One Wish” singer.

During an appearance on Evelyn Lozada’s “Drop The Lo” podcast with her daughter, Shaniece, the “One Wish” singer detailed the reason behind the breakdown in his relationship with his loved ones.

“I love my sister, but I’m an embarrassment to them,” he said. “I never wanted to be accepted, I just feel like I’m an embarrassment.”

But he did maintain that the two of them still have room to make it back to the closeness they once shared.

“I think we’re good, we’ll be ok,” he went on to say. “There’s certain things that I feel we should all do as a family and her and my cousin may not agree upon but to each its own.”

Though the siblings may not be on the best of terms, it has not affected the relationship his children—daughter Melody, 7, and son Epik, 5—have with their songbird auntie.

“Epic calls his auntie everyday, he loves his auntie,” he said on Drop The Lo. “I’m able to get her on the phone through him. If he’s talking to her and I see her I’m like ‘what’s up?’ but other than that, we haven’t talked.”

Still, he says, that he feels his family doesn’t understand the method to his madness. The Love & Hip-Hop: LA star believes his online antics that “serve the algorithm” are securing a future for his children that his family is simply not smart enough to understand.

“I just feel like it’s not fair and they’re not intelligent enough to know what’s going on in the digital world. So shame on them,” he said. “It’s the way of the future, I’ll never go broke. Do the dog and pony show. I love being on stage, but with the sh*t I know and the codes I know, we’ll always be safe. I can put three codes together, and we’re good forever.”

A recent breaking point for Ray and Brandy came after the “Sexy Can I” singer trolled popular streamer Kai Cenat by saying he wanted to attend one of his sleepovers, which prompted the R&B diva to reach out of concern for her brother.

“Come on Ray? What’s going on with you? You’re so much better than this!!” a text Ray J posted to the internet read, with the singer captioning the screenshot, “My sister hates who I am! And all I’m doing is being myself!” Prior to that, the singer-turned-reality-star caught major flak from “The Vocal Bible” who blasted him on Instagram for ignoring her carefully crafted vocal prep plan for that infamous VERZUZ battle. Brandy and her brother made headlines when The Vocal Bible took to social media to blast Ray for not properly preparing for the battle by drinking the special tea she made him. “Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you,” wrote Brandy. “He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning. If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes. When I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation” Brandy posted to Instagram.

Chile, sounds like Ray J is stressing the Norwoods OUT.