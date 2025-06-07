Happy H**s Ain’t Hating: Jennifer Williams Claps Back At Concerns Over Her Marriage To Christian Gold

The rollercoaster known as Jennifer Williams‘ marriage to Christian Gold has once again become a hot topic, with the Basketball Wives star fiercely defending her union against mounting concerns and her co-stars’ chatter. It seems being Mrs. Gold comes with a side of public scrutiny, and Jennifer is making it clear she’s not here for the commentary.

Source: Prince Williams

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jennifer and Christian tied the knot in a lavish Paris ceremony last year, despite a chorus of skepticism from fans and even some Basketball Wives castmates, most notably Evelyn Lozada. Critics have pointed to Christian’s past legal troubles, including a conviction and accusations of running a Ponzi scheme, suggesting Williams’ marriage was perhaps more complex than it appeared on the surface.

Now, fresh off the latest Basketball Wives drama, Jennifer is addressing concerns about her marriage head-on. She recently took to social media, seemingly fed up with the ongoing speculation and unsolicited advice. “Leave me the f**k alone, I’m happy!” Williams reportedly declared while on the Love & Fly Sh*t podcast.

Williams’ defense comes amidst continued questions about Christian Gold’s alleged financial dealings. According to Essence, Gold paid $12,500 in restitution to the victim he defrauded. Despite the legal storm surrounding her husband, Jennifer has consistently stood by her man, often engaging in public spats with those who dare to question their union, including her former friend Lozada and even Shaunie Henderson.

The Basketball Wives cameras have captured many of these turbulent moments, from Christian’s admission of needing to pay restitution (though the amount was later disputed) to the ongoing legal battles. Still, Williams is unbothered and living her best life with her man.