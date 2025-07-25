You Mad: Donald Trump’s White House Bootlickers Slam ‘South Park’ For Copiously Clowning The Clown President

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump’s skin is thinner than plastic wrap. His face should be in the dictionary next to “give it but can’t take it.” He lives life in a perpetual state of “nuh uhhh” and has a roster of brown-nosers on payroll who will defend his burnt-sienna a** to the death. Dignity be damned.

There are plenty of people and publications that rub Donald raw, and the South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are now firmly affixed to that list of detractors who have drawn the flaccid President’s ire. According to a story in Variety, the 27th season premiere of the Comedy Central franchise aired this week and made a hilariously galling statement about Donald and his embarrassing…crowd size.

The episode’s plot centered on Trump filing lawsuits against anyone who spoke out against him or his poisonous policies. At one point in the show, Jesus Christ returns to Earth to warn South Park protesters that criticizing Trump can have consequences like the $16 million lawsuit settlement that Paramount, Comedy Central’s parent company, reached with the orange Fanta-in-chief. The suit was based on a “deceptively edited” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that Donald claims was (positively) biased toward Democrats during the election. Boo-the-f**k-hoo.

The scene that most likely infuriated Donald was one in which he was depicted lying in bed naked with a not-in-the-mood Satan begging for sex, saying, “Come on, Satan, I’ve been working hard all day.” Despite Satan’s initial refusal, he finally acquiesces, and when Trump moves the blanket from his lower half, he reveals a barely-there nubbin of a penis. Satan then quips, “I can’t even see anything, it’s so small.”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers sent Variety a very Trumpian response to the hilarious bit.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” the statement continued. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.” According to AP News, co-creator Trey Parker was asked to respond to the outrage during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday. “We’re terribly sorry,” Parker said, followed by a long, deadpan-comic stare. All joking aside, all of Trump’s latests antics are nothing more than attempted distractions from the issues of the day. We can laugh at his d***, but we won’t lose sight of the way he is terrorizing America for his own personal pleasure.

